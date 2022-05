UFC 274 went down last night (Sat., May 7, 2022) from inside Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz., featuring a wild night of fights headlined by a lightweight title bout that saw Charles Oliveira make a huge statement by submitting Justin Gaethje in the first round (see it here). In the co-main event, Carla Esparza dethroned Rose Namajunas from the top of women’s strawweight mountain in what many are calling the, “Worst Title Fight of All Time.” Further down the card, Michael Chandler delivered the “Knockout of the Year” so far after flattening Tony Ferguson with a front kick to the face (see it here).

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO