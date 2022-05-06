Reaction: Charles Oliveira stripped of title after historic UFC 274 weight miss

Daniel Cormier stands by everything he said during the UFC 274 strawweight title fight. In the co-main event of UFC 274, Rose Namajunas put her belt on the line against one-time champion Carla Esparza in a rematch of the first ever UFC strawweight title fight. Unfortunately, what resulted was one of the worst fights in recent memory, with both women refusing to engage for long swaths of the fight, leaving very little for the judges to score and even less for the commentary team to discuss. As a result, Cormier, Joe Rogan, and Jon Anik spent a lot of time lamenting the lack of effort by both women, with Cormier even jokingly suggesting in the fifth round that the UFC book a third fight, to which Rogan replied “You want to see this again?” And Cormier doesn’t regret it.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO