ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Reaction: Charles Oliveira stripped of title after historic UFC 274 weight miss

By Shaun Al-Shatti
MMA Fighting
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — Charles Oliveira is no longer the UFC lightweight champion. In a historic turn of events, Oliveira became the first champion to lose his UFC title on the scale after missing weight...

www.mmafighting.com

Comments / 0

Related
MMA Fighting

Conor McGregor ‘definitely game’ to fight Michael Chandler following spectacular KO of Tony Ferguson at UFC 274

Conor McGregor heard Michael Chandler’s challenge after the former Bellator champ viciously knocked out Tony Ferguson at UFC 274, and he seems quite interested. Following the KO of the Year candidate at Saturday’s event at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Chandler cut an incredible promo where he challenged the winner of Saturday’s main event between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje, and if that fight can’t get put together, McGregor would be the guy — even if it needed to take place up a weight class.
PHOENIX, AZ
MMA Fighting

Rose Namajunas believes she should have won at UFC 274: ‘I don’t see how you become the champion like that’

Rose Namajunas believes she should still be the UFC strawweight champion. On Saturday night in the co-main event of UFC 274, Namajunas put her strawweight title on the line in a rematch with one-time champion Carla Esparza. It was, to put it mildly, bad. For five rounds, Namajunas and Esparza stared at each other in a listless battle that had the commentary team openly poking fun at it. In the end, Esparza reclaimed the strawweight title with a split decision that immediately had the fans booing. And in the post-fight press conference, Namajunas was also none too pleased with the decision.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Oliveira
MMA Fighting

Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol full fight video highlights

Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol full fight video highlights from their WBA light heavyweight championship bout, courtesy of multiple outlets. Canelo vs. Bivol took place May 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. Canelo Alvarez (57-2-2) and Dmitry Bivol (20-0) collided in the main event. The fight aired live on DAZN pay-per-view.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

UFC 274 bonuses: Michael Chandler snags extra $50K for absurd face kick knockout

Michael Chandler scored one of the greatest knockouts in UFC history on Saturday, so handing him a bonus was a no-brainer. At the UFC 274 post-fight press conference, UFC President Dana White announced that Chandler and Andre Fialho won Performance of the Night awards, while Fight of the Night went to Brandon Royval and Matt Schnell.
PHOENIX, AZ
MMA Fighting

Tony Ferguson released from hospital following ugly UFC 274 knockout loss, CT scans negative

Tony Ferguson was on the receiving end of a scary knockout at UFC 274, but the former interim lightweight champion won’t be required to stay overnight at a hospital. Officials announced at the evening’s post-fight press conference that Ferguson was released from the hospital and that his CT (computed tomography) scans were negative following Saturday’s event. CT scans are typically meant to detect any immediate brain damage, which was an obvious concern following Ferguson’s main card loss to Michael Chandler.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat
MMA Fighting

Charles Oliveira delivers message to UFC lightweight division: ‘I’m a man who’s enlightened’

Uncrowned king Charles Oliveira sent a message to UFC lightweights who may have underestimated him again before UFC 274. “This is a message to the division: I know where I came from, I know where I am, and I know where I’m going,” Oliveira told reporters via translator after his stunning first-round submission of Justin Gaethje this past Saturday. “I’m a man who’s enlightened and who’s also very focused.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Video: Fan tries to rush the octagon at UFC 274, gets launched by security

A disclaimer to all UFC fans: If you try to rush the octagon, bad things are going to happen. One particularly foolish fan found that out over the weekend at UFC 274. In a clip uploaded on Sunday by TikTok user Shriak Sharma, the offending attention-seeker vaults over a barrier in the stands and attempts to rush the cage amid the ensuing chaos of Charles Oliveira’s first-round submission win over Justin Gaethje. The young woman, who is unidentified in the clip, manages to climb just feet away from her goal — before promptly getting tossed to the floor by security in Phoenix’s Footprint Center.
PHOENIX, AZ
MMA Fighting

Kamaru Usman ‘disappointed’ in Jorge Masvidal’s alleged attack on Colby Covington: ‘I don’t think anyone had justification to do that’

Kamaru Usman has weighed in on the alleged incident involving his previous two opponents in Miami Beach, Fla. Jorge Masvidal allegedly attacked Colby Covington outside of a restaurant in March, which has led to Masvidal facing two separate charges, including aggravated battery. Court documents state that Masvidal struck Covington with a deadly weapon that caused great bodily injury — which has now been documented as a “brain injury.”
MIAMI BEACH, FL
MMA Fighting

Daniel Cormier on UFC 274 co-main commentary: ‘Rose and Carla are going to be pissed off at us’

Daniel Cormier stands by everything he said during the UFC 274 strawweight title fight. In the co-main event of UFC 274, Rose Namajunas put her belt on the line against one-time champion Carla Esparza in a rematch of the first ever UFC strawweight title fight. Unfortunately, what resulted was one of the worst fights in recent memory, with both women refusing to engage for long swaths of the fight, leaving very little for the judges to score and even less for the commentary team to discuss. As a result, Cormier, Joe Rogan, and Jon Anik spent a lot of time lamenting the lack of effort by both women, with Cormier even jokingly suggesting in the fifth round that the UFC book a third fight, to which Rogan replied “You want to see this again?” And Cormier doesn’t regret it.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
MMA Fighting

Video: Michael Chandler’s ‘Knockout of the Year’ kick even more unbelievable from alternate angle

Michael Chandler’s most recent knockout win is going to be replayed a million different times from a million different angles. Footage uploaded by UFC bantamweight Randy Costa has given us one of the best angles yet of Chandler’s unbelievable front kick knockout of Tony Ferguson at UFC 274, as we get a clear shot of the KO blow that sent the former interim lightweight champion crashing to the canvas and the fans at Footprint Center in Phoenix into a frenzy.
PHOENIX, AZ
MMA Fighting

Molly McCann vs. Hannah Goldy announced for UFC London

Molly McCann mania isn’t stopping anytime soon. The popular British fighter gets another home date when she meets Hannah Goldy (6-2) in a flyweight bout at UFC London on July 23, the promotion’s second trip to England’s capital this year. McCann (12-4) scored arguably the year’s best...
UFC
MMA Fighting

On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC 274

Who will Charles Oliveira face when he fights for the title he was forced to vacate at the start of his submission win against Justin Gaethje on Saturday?. This week on On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee try to make sense of a chaotic lightweight division following UFC 274 in Phoenix and attempt to figure out who “Do Bronx” may end up fighting for the title later this year. In addition, future matchups are discussed for Gaethje after falling short in his second bid to become undisputed champion, new champion Carla Esparza, former titleholder Rose Namajunas, Michael Chandler following his KO of the Year frontrunner, Tony Ferguson, Ovince Saint Preux, Randy Brown, and more.
PHOENIX, AZ
MMA Fighting

Joe Lauzon: ‘It sucks’ that Donald Cerrone was forced out of UFC 274, unsure if fight will be rebooked

Joe Lauzon isn’t happy about having his fight pulled out from under him at UFC 274. Lauzon was supposed to face Donald Cerrone in a highly anticipated lightweight matchup at UFC 274. But just hours before the fight was supposed to go down, Cerrone was forced out of the fight due to illness, reportedly the result of food poisoning. It was an unfortunate setback for Lauzon, who hasn’t competed since 2019.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Randy Brown credits old Muhammad Ali videos for UFC 274 win: ‘Be a butterfly’

PHOENIX — Welterweight Randy Brown speaks with reporters backstage at the Footprint Center following his split decision win over Khaos Williams at UFC 274 on Saturday. “Rude Boy” recapped the fight, discussed how watching Muhammad Ali videos helped inspire his mindset ahead of the fight, if he was confident he had earned the decision, and much more.
PHOENIX, AZ
MMA Fighting

Video: Uriah Hall breaks down and rates famous action scenes: ‘It’s a great movie, but it’s not even close’

Uriah Hall has long been one of the most stylish and explosive fighters in the UFC, so who better to take a close look at famous fictional fight scenes?. The veteran middleweight sat down with Insider to watch select scenes and evaluate them on realism, technique, and entertainment value. With 18 UFC fights on his resume, Hall — No. 12 at 185 pounds in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings — has seen it all and he goes into a great detail breaking down the choreographed action that features stars like Jean-Claude Van Damme, Keanu Reeves, and Halle Berry.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon rebooked for UFC Austin on June 18

The lightweight fight between Donald Cerrone and Joe Lauzon has been rebooked for the upcoming UFC Fight Night card in Austin, Texas, on June 18. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Tuesday with verbal agreements in place from the athletes. ESPN.com initially reported the news.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy