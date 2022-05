On this week’s episode, longtime NESN host Tom Caron stops by to discuss another brutal week for the 10-19 Red Sox. Caron and host Chris Cotillo dig into Boston’s offensive woes, the bad news that Chris Sale and James Paxton both experienced setbacks and the moves (hint: calling up Ryan Fitzgerald) that they would make. Caron also talks about what it means to him to have emceed the Jerry Remy ceremony at Fenway Park last month and his thought’s on NESN’s new color analysts.

