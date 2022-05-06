River Street Sweets, Savannah’s Candy Kitchen owner passes away at 78

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The owner of River Street Sweets and Savannah’s Candy Kitchen passed away Sunday. Stan Strickland was 78 years old.

According to Fox & Weeks Funeral home, Strickland passed away at his home surrounded by family.

He was born in Woodbine, Georgia and grew up in his family grocery business where he developed a passion for opening his own business, his obituary reads. Strickland is survived by wife, Tonya; children, Rhett (Kristen); Tim (Lindsey) and Jennifer (Jen). Grandchildren, Joelle, Willie, Louis and Olivia; sister, Jean Sedgwick, brother and sister-in-law, Debbie and Darren Hollingsworth.

“He lived life to the fullest and many lives were made sweeter by his vision and entrepreneurship,” River Street Sweets posted on Facebook.

Several River Street businesses are mourning the loss of the prominent Savannah business owner.

“Savannah’s Waterfront is mourning the loss of Stan Strickland, a fixture on River Street for over 40 years. The Strickland family currently operates River Street Sweets and Savannah’s Candy Kitchen,” Savannah’s Waterfront said in a statement. “Stan’s loss leaves a hole in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. His contributions to Savannah’s Waterfront are numerous, and his River Street family will always remember his laughter, kindness, and friendship.”

“Our hearts broke yesterday when our dear friend Stan Strickland, “Tubby” passed away. Stan was more than just a friend and business partner, he was family,” Tubby’s Seafood posted on Facebook. “We will miss his infectious laugh, kind spirit and giving personality. Savannah truly lost a great one in his passing and he will be missed tremendously. Please keep Tonya, Rhett, Tim, Jennifer and all his family and friends in your thoughts. We will miss you Tubby. Tight Lines.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday afternoon from 2 to 4 at Strickland’s home on Penrose Drive. His family is also asking for donations to the Savannah Riverfront’s beautification and improvement project.