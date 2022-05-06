ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks end rocky week with their 5th straight weekly decline

Herald & Review
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — The stock market ended an unusually turbulent week with its fifth straight weekly decline. The bumpy and mostly lower ride came as investors worry that the Federal Reserve may not succeed in engineering a smooth cooldown of the economy without letting inflation get out of hand. The...

herald-review.com

Herald & Review

Asian stocks follow Wall St down on rate hike, economy fears

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks followed Wall Street lower Tuesday as fears increased that U.S. rate hikes to fight inflation might stall economic growth. Market benchmarks in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney fell. Shanghai advanced. Oil prices fell more than $1 but stayed above $100 per barrel. Wall...
Herald & Review

Stocks turn mixed on Wall Street a day after big sell-off

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock indexes on Wall Street ended a choppy day of trading with a mixed finish Tuesday, after an afternoon rally in technology companies helped reverse an early slide. The S&P 500 closed 0.2% higher, snapping a three-day losing streak, after swinging between a gain of...
Jerome Powell
#Stock#Interest Rates#Growth Stocks#Mortgage#Ap#The Federal Reserve#Fed
Herald & Review

No Lie: These Stocks Pay You to Own Them

When the market hits a tumultuous stretch, investors often flock to dividend stocks. Companies in this category will actually pay you to own their shares, and stocks that pay dividends have historically outperformed those that do not by a wide margin. Returning cash to shareholders across a long stretch of...
Herald & Review

Asian stocks mixed, China gains ahead of US price data

Shares were mixed in Asia on Wednesday with Chinese benchmarks pressing higher after a rally in technology companies helped reverse most of an early slide on Wall Street. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 1.1% to 19,853.66 and the Shanghai Composite index climbed 1.4% to 3,079.40. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 added 0.3%...
BlackRock
Herald & Review

How High Inflation Can Turn Into Stagflation

America's economic poisition is not strong at the moment. Inflation is around 8.5%, and the overall economy shrank at a 1.4% annualized rate in the first quarter. It takes two quarters of a declining economy to officially declare a recession, but the warning signs are ominous. In addition, regardless of...
Reuters

China says warned U.S. warship as it transited Taiwan Strait

SHANGHAI/TAIPEI, May 11 (Reuters) - China's military said on Wednesday that it had monitored and warned a U.S. warship that had sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait, a mission that happened shortly after China carried out drills near the island. The U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet said the guided-missile cruiser USS...
Herald & Review

How I'd Invest $50,000 for Retirement If I Had To Start From Scratch

One of the best things you can do when investing for retirement is start. There are thousands of companies and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) you can invest in, but for most people, they can accomplish (and potentially surpass) their financial goals with only a handful of ETFs that cover a wide range of companies, industries, and locations.
Herald & Review

This Company Is the "Great Unknown Canadian Success Story"

EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM), the IT services provider that surprised investors with a strong first quarter. Motley Fool analyst Jim Gillies talks with Motley Fool producer Ricky Mulvey about MTY Food Group (TSX: MTY), a small-cap Canadian food franchisor with potential. To catch full episodes of all The Motley Fool's...
Herald & Review

BC-Merc Table

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Tue:. 40,000 lbs.; cents per lb. 50,000 lbs.; cents per lb. 40,000 lbs.; cents per lb. 40,000 lbs.; cents per lb. No open contracts. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast,...
Herald & Review

AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin marked his country’s biggest patriotic holiday Monday without a major new battlefield success in Ukraine to boast of, as the war ground on through its 11th week with the Kremlin's forces making little or no progress in their offensive. The...
Herald & Review

AP News Summary at 10:47 p.m. EDT

As Putin marks Victory Day, his troops make little war gains. ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin marked his country’s biggest patriotic holiday without a major new battlefield success in Ukraine, and the Kremlin made little to no progress as the war ground through its 11th week on multiple fronts. While Western analysts in recent weeks had widely expected Putin to use the holiday to trumpet some kind of victory in Ukraine or perhaps announce a mass mobilization, he did neither. Instead, he sought to justify the war as a necessary response to what he falsely portrayed as a hostile Ukraine. On the battlefield, intense fighting raged in the east, the vital Black Sea port of Odesa in the south came under bombardment again, and Russian forces sought to finish off the Ukrainian defenders making their last stand at a steel plant in Mariupol.
