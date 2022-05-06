ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Milford, NJ

Learn How to Trail Run from an Expert

spartaindependent.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrail running brings the exhilaration of a cardio workout together with the beauty of nature. But there are a few things to keep in mind before heading out with your running shoes. Author and avid trail runner Don Weise will be presenting an introductory class on this sport at...

www.spartaindependent.com

Comments / 0

Related
yankodesign.com

This modular bench concept gives bikers a place to park and sit

There is no shortage of ideas on how to give everyone a seat, especially outdoors. Of course, space for benches and chairs will always be a problem, whether it’s at a park or some vacant area in the middle of towering buildings. That’s not even considering yet those “in-between” places where people come and go a lot, only stopping by for a brief breather. Such resting places for cyclists, for example, are far and few in between, and they aren’t exactly designed for this segment of the world’s active population. That’s the very specific need that this bench concept is trying to address, giving cyclists a place to rest while still offering the option to accommodate a bunch of people at the same time.
BICYCLES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Milford, NJ
Lifestyle
City
West Milford, NJ
KATU.com

Mt. Hood Meadows hosts Sno-Kona Pond Skim for closing day

GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. — Saturday is the last day of the season for Mt. Hood Meadows, and they are ending with a big splash. To celebrate the end of the season, the Sno-Kona Pondskim is happening Saturday. Costumed snowboarders and skiers skim their way across 100 feet of frigid...
GOVERNMENT CAMP, OR
Field & Stream

Best Kayaks for Beginners for 2022

Choosing from the wide range of kayaks for beginners can feel overwhelming. It is easy to run over to the local sporting goods store or hop online to find the cheapest options. But the cheapest kayak may not be the best fit even for a beginner. Sure, we all have varying budgets, but jumping right for the lowest price can mean low quality and a poor-performing kayak that may hinder your overall kayaking experience.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
YourErie

Mount Pleasant ski hill wraps up record season

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The 2021-2022 ski season will be the season to beat in the years to come at Mount Pleasant of Edinboro. This year’s weather wasn’t phenomenal, General Manager Andrew Halmi said. The hill aims to open the week before Christmas and hopes to operate through St. Patrick’s Day. This year, Mother Nature initially was […]
EDINBORO, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Running Shoes#Trail Running#Parks Recreation#Bicycling#Apshawa Preserve
KPCW

Bring your bike and swap it

Biking season is here, and the annual bike swap is happening at the Utah Film Studios May 7th and 8th. Doors open at 8 am Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday. It’s a fundraiser benefitting Young Riders Mountain Biking program and the Park City High School mountain bike team. Heinrich...
PARK CITY, UT
The Independent

First flying jetpack paramedic goes on Lake District trial mission

Jamie Walsh is one of the first paramedics able to operate a jet suit in the Lake District, after only six days of training.This is one of a number of flying paramedic trials run by Great North Air Ambulance to test the new Jet Suit Paramedic system who hope the system will enable quicker responses to emergencies in the national park.The GNAAS along with the Gravity industries, who developed the jetpack, hope flying paramedics could increase patient stability and survivability.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy