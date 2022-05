HOWARD LAKE, Minn. — More wet weather is making it hard for farmers across the state to start planting their crops. Some of them say they're at least 10 days behind. "I'm hoping we can dodge the rain events for the next couple days," said longtime farmer Brad Dehn. "If we get upwards of an inch, inch and a half, we could be delayed another week."

WRIGHT COUNTY, MN ・ 1 HOUR AGO