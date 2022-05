ANAHEIM, Calif. — Angels rookie pitcher Reid Detmers threw a no-hitter Tuesday in Anaheim, leading Los Angeles to a 12-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. According to The Associated Press, Detmers, a 22-year-old lefty, threw 108 pitches, logging two strikeouts and one walk during the majors’ second no-hitter of the season. A seventh-inning grounder by the Rays’ Brett Phillips was ultimately scored as an error to Angels first baseman Jared Walsh.

