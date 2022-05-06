DC Preview: Justice League vs. The Legion of Super-Heroes #3

Naomi’s life has fallen into complete chaos over the mysteries that surround her and her origin. Dee is missing and Naomi deeply feels it has to do with her, so she teams up with Justice League legend Cyborg to work the clues left behind in the wake of his disappearance. Meanwhile, special guest star Hawkgirl harbors the secrets of Dee’s dark Thanagarian past that could threaten Naomi’s place in the JL! From the original creators of Naomi comes this all-new DC epic starring the CW’s newest sensation!

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO