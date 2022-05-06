DC Preview: Justice League vs. The Legion of Super-Heroes #3

Sam Wilson picks up the shield once more—and enters a world of trouble! Following a lead from Misty Knight, Sam intercepts a mysterious group hijacking what appears to be an empty train. As he digs deeper, he discovers that the plot may be connected to a crucial piece of Captain America history…and, surprisingly, Wakanda. The world is ready for two Captain Americas—but is Sam Wilson ready for what comes next? Acclaimed writer Tochi Onyebuchi (BLACK PANTHER LEGENDS, Riot Baby) teams with Stormbreaker R.B. Silva (POWERS OF X, INFERNO, FANTASTIC FOUR) to open a thrilling new chapter of CAPTAIN AMERICA history!
