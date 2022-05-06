ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Police: Man shot friend, staged suicide scene to get away with murder

By Emilie Raguso
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn altercation at a Berkeley home this week preceded a shooting that left a young man dead and a young woman with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, according to new court papers released Friday. The killer then staged the scene to make it look like a suicide and...

Kristina Moore
4d ago

So 16 other shootings with 2 other deaths. Wonder what those deaths were categorized as? Actual suicides or accidents?

