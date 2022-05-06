ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC Preview: Blood Syndicate: Season One #1

 4 days ago
You asked, and we delivered…the Blood Syndicate is back! Wise Son and Tech-9 have returned from their military tours in Afghanistan—and life in Dakota City could not be more different. While Icon and Rocket have been busy cleaning up the...

aiptcomics

DC Preview: I Am Batman #9

As the mysterious serial killer’s motivation becomes more and more clear—as the entire city of New York finds itself divided over the repercussions of his actions—Jace begins to question more and more whether his role as Batman is helping to inspire good…or pure evil. I Am...
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Jurassic League #1

You know the story: an infant escapes the destruction of its home planet and is deposited on Earth to be raised by human parents. A goddess from a lost city defends truth. A Theropod dons the visage of a bat to strike fear into evildoers’ hearts. This heroic trinity, alongside a league of other super-powered dinosaurs, join forces to save a prehistoric Earth from the sinister machinations of Darkseid. Wait…what? Okay, maybe you don’t know the story. So join us and bear witness to a brand-new—yet older than time—adventure and experience the Justice League as you have never seen them before!
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE InterPop Preview: Emergents Presents #8

BOOKWORM returns to EMERGENTS PRESENTS again thanks to your votes, alongside synchronized fighting duo THE FORM and THE FUNCTION, and drama club star CORNERSTONE! Check out the main edition now!. Fed up with his newfound popularity, Bookworm sheds his iconic mask to go on an incognito mission for a banned...
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
aiptcomics

Watch ‘House of the Dragon’ teaser trailer

HBO is launching its Game of Thrones prequel on August 21 and it goes by the name House of the Dragon. Today, HBO has released a teaser trailer giving viewers a chance to see all the melodrama of royalty is back anew in this series. It’s been a while since...
aiptcomics

‘Defenders: There Are No Rules’ TPB review

Defenders: There Are No Rules is about exploring everything that the Marvel Universe is, through a funky group of mismatched adventurers. It’s a story about the foundations of the 616, a classic story told today, that fits a universal history into five chapters. In some ways, it’s exactly what...
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: What If… Miles Morales #3

DON’T MAKE HIM ANGRY… What if…instead of being bitten by a genetically enhanced spider, Miles Morales was blasted by gamma radiation and transformed into THE INCREDIBLE HULK?! Is Miles man or monster? Or maybe he’s just a kid trying to live a normal life…school, dates, a rampaging ABOMINATION… Miles may be the strongest there is, but that doesn’t mean growing up will be easy!
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Wonder Woman #787

Spinning out of Trial of the Amazons… What lies in the treacherous waters surrounding the island of Themyscira? Wonder Woman takes a deep dive into her culture looking for answers to Altuum’s claims of living in paradise before the Amazons ever arrived at the request of the gods. Could the legends told in her childhood all be lies?
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Moon Knight: Black, White & Blood #1

A BLOOD MOON RISES—AND ITS CONTENTS ARE BLACK, WHITE & RED! A bevy of comicdom’s finest creators put their mark upon the Fist of Khonshu in stories depicted in stark black, white and blood-red! Jonathan Hickman and Chris Bachalo introduce the all-different Moon Knight of the future! Marc Guggenheim and Jorge Fornés tell a Moon Knight adventure in reverse! And Murewa Ayodele and Dotun Akande team the white-clad crusader up with the Amazing Spider-Man for a harrowing night of adventure!
aiptcomics

DC Preview: The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country #2

With the Corinthian loose in the waking world, it’s no surprise that people are turning up dead…although this time, they’re not the nightmare’s doing. (Well, most of them.) The Corinthian is following a trail of bodies to the mysterious Mr. agony and Mr. ecstasy…but what’s their game? And even more pressing—whose tracks are they trying to cover?
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE Skybound/Image Preview: Fire Power #21

Introducing Master Ping! Owen’s quest to assemble all the old masters is almost complete!. Covers: Samnee, David Talaski, David Finch and Dave McCaig, and the connecting cover series from sketch artist Kim Jung Gi and colorist Pyeongjun Park. Release Date: June 1, 2022. For more on this book, read...
aiptcomics

‘Nocterra’ #10 features worldbuilding and sci-fi style

The crew is heading to Florida in Nocterra #10, and given the state of Florida today one can imagine it’s not great when the sun is blotted out either. Scott Snyder and Tony S. Daniel continue their series where the sky is dark and most living things have been turned into monstrous Shades. Our heroes are heading to one of the brightest places left on the planet and they’ve got Blacktop Bill tied up and ready as a secret weapon.
