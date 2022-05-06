ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Music festival set to raise money for scholarship fund honoring fallen officer

By Jocelyn Sandusky
 4 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Boots and Brew Country Music Festival is set to close National Police Week on May 21 at the 1933 Event Center.

The concert is put on by the family of fallen Bakersfield Police Department officer David J. Nelson, who died in the line of duty in 2015, and is free to the public. The event will feature live music from local country band The Rivals, a special National Anthem performance by award-winning actor, writer and director Delilah Andre, a silent auction, raffle prizes, and line dancing led by Kailey Hansen of Bakersfield Line Dancing.

After Nelson died in a car crash following a high-speed pursuit in northeast Bakersfield, his family partnered with BPD and the Kern Education Foundation to create an annual scholarship to graduating high school students in the Kern High School District and a graduating high school Bakersfield Police Cadet. All of the proceeds raised at the event will go directly to the Officer David J. Nelson Memorial Scholarship Fund.

This year’s goal is to raise $75,000 to support graduating youth interested in public service. Those interested in donating but unable to attend the event can send a check to the KHSD Educational Foundation.

The event still has VIP tables available for purchase. Those interested in purchasing a table should contact Erik Nelson at erik@fanflex.com.

David J
