Kalamazoo, MI

KRESA superintendent retires, board appoints interim

By Megan Viecelli
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
The Kalamazoo Regional Educational Service Agency says Superintendent Dave Campbell announced his retirement.

The KRESA Board of Education appointed Tom Zahrt as Interim Superintendent.

Previously, Zahrt served as KRESA’s Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources and Operations.

“Tom has over 20 years of experience in the private sector as an executive in human resources, staff development, operations and business expansion projects.

“For over 13 years, he has been in education administrations, responsible for human resources, staff performance development, communications, operations, facilities and continues improvement efforts.

“Along with these duties, he has been leading the new CTE center design and construction process and the Board feels that it is important to keep that continuity in place.

“For the past couple of years, he has also assisted Dave Campbell with all areas of leadership and management of the agency, performing a role as an ad-hoc deputy superintendent.

“We feel we will be in very good hands during our transition period,” said Skip Knowles, KRESA Board of Education president.

Campbell led the agency since 2013 and his last day with be June 30, 2022.

The board accepted his resignation back in March.

“There is rarely a perfect time for a leadership change, but this early announcement will help facilitate a smooth transition as our leadership team and staff are very strong, caring and capable,” said Campbell.

Zahrt’s tenure as Interim Superintendent will start July 1, 2022.

Related
Sturgis Journal

Centreville school board OK's three new positions

Centreville Public Schools superintendent Chad Brady’s request for an additional three full-time employees was approved by the district’s board of education Monday. The positions will be in place at the start of the 2022-23 academic year. They are: elementary school dean of students; special-education teacher; and high school music teacher. Brady said a strong...
CENTREVILLE, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

See preliminary designs for new Portage elementary schools

PORTAGE, MI -- Plans for two new elementary schools in Portage are beginning to take shape. The preliminary designs of new Haverhill and Central elementary schools show how new classrooms, art rooms and other school spaces will be laid out. The plans were presented by designers to the Board of Education Monday, May 9.
PORTAGE, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

