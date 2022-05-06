ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole, OK

Seminole schools to stay closed until early next week amid city’s tornado recovery

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
 4 days ago

SEMINOLE, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Seminole Public Schools will remain closed until early next week as the community continues to recover from a tornado that ravaged the city.

Seminole begins rebuilding after tornado strike

Dr. Bob Gragg, Seminole Superintendent, announced Friday that schools will remain closed through Tuesday, May 10.

“We know that efforts of community support is in full swing as we assist one another in restoring and repairing the damages from the recent storms. We believe that the focus on recovery is the priority for Seminole School and the community at this time,” Gragg said. “We are in hopes of returning to classes by Wednesday of next week, and will make an official decision as that time approaches.”

Seminole State College cancels commencements following tornado, storm damage in Oklahoma town

Seminole was hit by a tornado on Monday and by a stronger tornado on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s tornado caused widespread damage to homes, buildings, trees and power lines.

Community members have been banding together to put the pieces back together .

Gov. Stitt surveys damage after Seminole tornado

The Red Cross and Oklahomans from outside Seminole also came into the area to help those impacted by the tornadic storms.

Gov. Kevin Stitt visited the city to survey damage on Thursday.

Seminole residents head to shelter before storm cleanup begins

Relief shelters were set up at the Haney Center at Seminole State College, 35390 Hwy. 9, and First Baptist Church, 420 Reid St., in the storm’s aftermath.

