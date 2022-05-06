ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sault Ste. Marie, MI

Senator Gary Peters Comments on the Job Report, What it Means

By Jim LeHocky
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47zvI7_0fVSdpYx00

Senator Gary Peters also talked about the job report released Friday while in Sault Ste. Marie.

“People are coming back into the workforce as well,” said Senator Peters. “Folks who may have left during the pandemic know that the jobs are being created. They’re coming back and that really bodes well for the future of our country.”

The report shows that American employers added 428,000 jobs in the month of April. The extends a streak of solid hiring despite high inflation, chronic supply shortages and the war in Ukraine. Employers have now added at least 400,000 jobs for the twelve starting months. Senator Peters says the job growth is a good sign for our economy.

Despite the job growth, the unemployment rate held steady at 3.6%.

