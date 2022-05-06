ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Applications open for 5th state elk hunt

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds hunters that the application period for the 2022 elk hunt is open through May 31. The DNR is planning the...

KROC News

Hilarious R-Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
ROCHESTER, MN
97X

This Wisconsin Town Was Named Among The Most Beautiful In America

Many people have different opinions on where the most beautiful spots in America are, Some will say, Maine, Vermont, and Washington. While others will mention Hawaii and Texas. Everyone has their preference, but when a major national platform honors you, it means you really are beautiful in many people's eyes. This Wisconsin town has been listed as one of the most beautiful in the USA.
WISCONSIN STATE
WJON

Lightning Bolt Strikes And Kills Deer Herd In Wisconsin

I ran across this story from the archives of OutdoorLife.com from 2010. Besides being sad story, it is a classic tale of the shear force of Mother Nature and natural selection. Although there have been a number of these deadly lightning strikes killing herds of deer around the world, this...
KENOSHA, WI
1440 WROK

One Of Least Weed Friendly Cities In U.S. Is Located In Wisconsin

Even though marijuana is more socially acceptable than ever, there are still many places in the United States that are still "anti-weed." One of the states that refuse to jump on the "weed bandwagon" is Wisconsin. Every time it has been brought to the state government to legalize recreational marijuana, the idea has been immediately shut down.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Homes In Northwestern Wisconsin Briefly Evacuated Due To Large Grass Fire

BURNETT COUNTY, Wis. (WCCO) — A large grass fire in northwestern Wisconsin on Saturday led to homes being evacuated for a short time. The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office says the fire, which burned between Swiss Lake Township and Webb Lake Township, has since been contained. The fire raged in an area roughly 65 miles south of Duluth. At the request of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the sheriff’s office says it issued evacuation notices for some homes in the area while crews battles the flames. The evacuation order has since been lifted. As of Saturday evening, crews were still working to put out hot spots. Residents were asked to avoid the area. Earlier in the day, Wisconsin officials issued fire warnings for several counties in the state, saying that dry conditions, high winds and low humidity made the risk of wildfires particularly high. Across the Mississippi River, grass fires also burned in Minnesota. One fire scorched more than 80 acres in the Twin Cities suburb of Blaine.
WISCONSIN STATE
Bring Me The News

Luke Bryan's show at a Minnesota farm sells out fast

The Luke Bryan Farm Tour has sold out its general admission tickets in two of the six locations since they went on sale – with one of them being a stop in Eyota, Minnesota. Those who didn't get a chance to snag a ticket for the Sept. 24 show at Gar-Lin Dairy Farm may still be able to get tickets at the entrance the day of the show for $80. Parking passes are still available the day of the show as well for $20, according to the country singer's website.
EYOTA, MN
Kat Kountry 105

4 Easy Ways To Attract Orioles In Minnesota Yards

A popular bird that fills our neighborhoods in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois with beautiful songs are in flight and migrating. If you'd love to have these gorgeous, orange birds show up in your backyard this summer, below are 4 tips that will help them find your house. When do...
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 108

Wisconsin Resident Scammed Out Of $18,000

We are no strangers to scams at this point. There are always a bunch going around but this one takes things to the next level. A few months back, several similar utility scams were reported across Minnesota. All of them had very similar qualities and tactics and were reported in a handful of spots across Minnesota.
DULUTH, MN
Y-105FM

CAUTION: Watch Out For This Rochester, Minnesota Family

I just found the most adorable family in all of Minnesota! Ok, this family isn't a human family but is one that I spotted in Rochester, Minnesota by the Apache Mall that I know will make your heart smile. Unfortunately, unless we all work together to keep this family safe, they are in extreme danger.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Wisconsin Home for Sale Sticks Out Like a Sore Thumb

I don't know how to feel about this house that's for sale in Hartford, Wisconsin. I appreciate how unique it is (it's a freaking castle!) but also I feel like I would hate living next door to this house because it sticks out so much compared to the surrounding homes. The rest of the homes all look like your normal suburban homes and then you have this castle. Check out proof on Google Maps.
HARTFORD, WI
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Wisconsin Restaurant Just Dropped the Perfect Margarita Flight for Mother’s Day

Moms should definitely have margaritas this Mother's Day. And one Wisconsin Restaurant is making it easy to grab one or two or three this Sunday. You know, Mother's Day and Cinco de Mayo are usually a little farther apart. Mother's Day is always the second Sunday of May, so since this year May started on a Sunday, it's coming quick! And you know Cinco de Mayo is always May 5th...
WISCONSIN STATE

