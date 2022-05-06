Happy Mother’s Day from Cherry Knoll Elementary School!

Mother’s Day is this weekend, and we want to give all our Mama’s a big shout out and thank them for everything they do for us!

I visited Cherry Knoll Elementary School in Traverse City where I hung out on the playground with the students, and asked them the big, important questions about Mother’s Day!

And boy, did they have the BEST answers when talking about their moms!

A BIG thank you to the staff at Cherry Knoll Elementary and the students with their amazing answers!