Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro Police officer, tenant hurt in apartment fire

By Joe Wenzel
WSMV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A police officer and male tenant suffered smoke inhalation while trying to help evacuate tenants from an apartment in Murfreesboro early Friday morning. Officers Joseph Shelton and Dalton Parker reported seeing smoke coming from several units at Chelsea Place Apartments, 805...

www.wsmv.com

Comments / 0

