Three surprising ways to claim $100s more in Social Security

WITH inflation steadily climbing, your retirement savings may be narrowing.

Social Security is a federal program administering monthly benefits to qualifying Americans.

The social insurance program consists of retirement, disability and survivor benefits.

Nearly 97% of Americans are either collecting benefits or will be receiving them once they reach their full retirement age.

Many retirees depend on their Social Security and have been paying into the system for years expecting to get relief.

As the cost of living rises, boosting your benefits can ease any stress seniors may be feeling.

Here are three ways to increase your benefits and ensure your retirement is met with relief.

1. Increase your salary

Social Security is based off of the income you earn while working - your highest 35 years of earnings.

This may differ depending when you choose to start receiving benefits.

Typically, the benefits are meant to replace about 40% of your pre-retirement income.

So, if you are able to increase your income, you will also increase your benefits.

Some ways to build your income are:

Negotiating your salary at the start or during reviews

Take part in training or other advancement programs

Work overtime

Get a side job

Grow your career skills

2. Work over 35 years

As mentioned, benefits are based on the highest 35 years of earnings and is adjusted for inflation.

So, if you're earning more later in life, work longer than 35 years.

At the beginning of your earning years, you may not have a large salary.

But, once you get that higher paying job, it can be beneficial to work longer than age 65 as your checks will be much larger.

For every extra year you work, you can replace an earlier year of lower wages.

3. The right time to claim

Many folks make the mistake of taking their Social Security benefits at 62 and their amount reduces significantly with the early withdrawal - as much as 30%.

But, if you can wait until full retirement age, your benefit amount increases substantially.

If you take delayed retirement and wait until age 70, you will be able to claim your maximum benefit allowed.

Others may find that their break-even age, is the best time to claim.

Break-even age is when folks start benefitting from having waited to claim Social Security.

This is important to know because it can help you calculate whether or not you should delay your claim.

For example, if you're terminally ill, you may not be around for long enough to hit your break-even age, meaning you might as well claim early.

However, if you have a longer life expectancy, it would be much more practical to wait and claim, resulting in a higher monthly benefit.

A helpful tool to determine the right age for retirement is by using a Social Security break-even calculator.

This gives you secure access to information based on your earnings history and interactive tools that are specifically tailored to you.

According to the Social Security website, you can view retirement benefit estimates by:

Choosing a future age to begin receiving retirement benefits in years and months or use the "age" scroll bar

Choosing a future date to begin receiving retirement benefits

Entering the average annual income you expect to earn until retirement.

Though, these calculations are speculative and don't take into account life expectancy, cost of living adjustments, inflation and other taxes that could be applied to your benefits.

So make sure to plan accordingly.

