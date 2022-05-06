ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Body found in Tampa believed to be missing 14-year-old runaway

By Niko Clemmons, Athina Morris
WFLA
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police believe a body discovered in Tampa Friday morning is a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing in Temple Terrace.

Police said the body was found in the 100 block of W. Floribraska Avenue around 4 a.m. Friday.

The person had suffered an apparent gunshot wound.

Sam Johnson says he was up early Friday when he heard three loud noises. He quickly realized, those were gunshots.

“I locked our back door, made sure both doors were locked,” Johnson said.

How Dog the Bounty Hunter would catch Casey White and Vicky White

Later in the day, he went to his back porch and saw police and crime scene tape feet away from his home. He put two and two together.

Case dismissed against Sabrina Hendley, Tampa woman charged in husband’s shooting death

“It’s definitely jarring,” Johnson said. “It’s frustrating, it’s upsetting.”

On Friday afternoon, police asked for the public’s help in identifying the body, saying the person had a faded tattoo with on her right forearm that said “Arthur” with a heart above the name.

Hours later, police said they believed the person was Nilexia B. Alexander, a 14-year-old girl who ran away from her home in Temple Terrace. Police said Nilexia was known to have spent time in the Jackson Heights area. They are still working to confirm her identity.

The circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear, police said.

Anyone who may have seen Nilexia in the last few days is asked to call police at their non-emergency line, 813-231-6130.

Comments / 19

Melody LaRoe
3d ago

Wow stop saying run away! She’s a murder victim. Very sad such a young life is taken in a violent way. God bless her.🙏

Reply
13
Linda Dilimone
3d ago

She not a run away she probably was some where 🤔 she should of not been and not mature enough to know. She was too young to know better.

Reply
7
Angela Cockrell
22h ago

This is a 14 yr old child that has been murdered deserving sympathy. Hope the murderer is found... WHY did she run away - Finding out would be good start

Reply
2
WFLA

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Tattoos#Tampa Police Department#Law Enforcement
