In a lot of industries, companies can outsource work by seeking out somewhere with a lower cost of living and exploiting a little wage arbitrage to skim a few bucks off the bottom line. Legal work, alas, is not widget-building and requires a bit more from an outsourced workforce than those other industries. And for the first time, it seems like companies have realized that quality outsourcing looks a lot more like… I don’t know… “midsourcing.”

