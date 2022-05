Rooted in Wyoming, the non-profit organization that partners with community organizations and schools to facilitate outreach programs and cultivate educational gardens, has hired Jamie Hoeft as their new executive director. Originally from Powell, Hoeft has a B.A. in Psychology from Northwest University and an M.A. in Human Services with an emphasis on Executive Leadership from Liberty University. Hoeft brings her experience in organization, leadership, and outreach after assisting in developing the Support Center for Dementia Friendly Wyoming program at The Hub on Smith, where she worked to connect older adults to services in Sheridan County.

SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO