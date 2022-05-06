What stood out on Day 1 of Bears rookie minicamp

Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet will play "different roles" on offense, per offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. “I’ve been very impressed with Cole,” Getsy said. “Again that mindset that we’re trying to set, he’s been a great example of that as well. And you go back to that thing we talked about before, just the ability, the flexibility as a player, I think he has all that stuff. So I’m excited to see him have a bunch of different roles in our offense." Kmet failed to find the end zone in his second season, but he increased his production everywhere else with 60 catches (tied for 12th among tight ends) for 612 yards on 93 targets (eighth). Justin Fields recorded his highest adjusted yards per attempt (6.1) when targeting Kmet in 2021, so there is some positive rapport ahead of Fields' first full season as a starter.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO