What stood out on Day 1 of Bears rookie minicamp

NBC Sports Chicago
NBC Sports Chicago
 4 days ago
LAKE FOREST – Matt Eberflus and the Bears’ staff got their first look at the team’s 11 draft picks Friday when rookie minicamp started at Halas Hall. Those 11 draft picks were part of a 69-player group that includes 16 undrafted free agents the Bears signed...

The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews Has 1-Word Reaction To Tom Brady News

Erin Andrews seems to be fired up about working with Tom Brady in the near future. On Tuesday morning, it was announced that Brady will be joining Fox Sports once his playing days are over. That could be after this season, in five seasons, or perhaps even 10 seasons from now.
NFL
The Spun

Bears Have Released Star Player's Younger Brother

It's pretty rare for NFL siblings to find themselves on the same team. Rarer still for both of them to be good enough to stay together for years on end. But for one NFL star's younger brother, the dream of playing together is over. It's over for now at least.
NFL
Yardbarker

Bears Rookie Being Mentored by Current Packers Starter

The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears are two of the oldest rivalries in sports. However, there are some bonds that are formed beyond the NFL gridiron. One of those is between players who go to the same college or university. For this reason, Bears rookie safety Jaquan Brisker has been mentored by Packers safety Adrian Amos for almost a year. The two both played college football at Penn State.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Bears cutting Savon Scarver, signing A.J. Thomas

The Bears held their rookie minicamp this weekend, and they are making a move after getting their initial look at the newcomers. The Baers are signing undrafted free agent A.J. Thomas after he was a tryout player this weekend, Aaron Wilson of profootballnetwork.com reports. Thomas played safety most of his career at Western Michigan before switching to linebacker last season. The Bears are playing him at defensive back.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs' Steele exits start vs. Dodgers with thumb soreness

Justin Steele was putting together his best start in several weeks when he exited Sunday night's Dodgers-Cubs game with left thumb soreness. Cubs manager David Ross and a trainer came out to check on Steele during warmups before the top of the fifth inning. Steele walked off the field with the trainer soon after.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

After drafting Gordon, Bears are unlikely suitor for Bradberry

A former Pro Bowl cornerback is looking for a new home after the New York Giants released James Bradberry on Monday to help the team's financial situation. Bradberry, 28, has been one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL over the past two seasons, intercepting seven passes while registering 35 passes defensed. He has missed just two games over the last five seasons. Bradberry was a Pro Bowler in 2020, and while his game took a step back last season, he still should have plenty of suitors on the open market.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Fields 'ahead of pace' learning offense, has impressed OC Getsy

LAKE FOREST -- Justin Fields' growth will be the defining topic of Year 1 of Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus' Bears rebuild. The Bears went defense with their first two picks in the 2022 NFL Draft and only drafted one wide receiver out of 11 selections. Poles and Eberflus have said all the right things regarding Fields, and it's fair to assume they believe the dynamic signal-caller will make a Year 2 leap simply by transitioning into offensive coordinator Luke Getsy's quarterback-friendly system.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Tim Anderson vows to work through struggles in field

Tim Anderson has improved his glove throughout his MLB career. In 2021, that manifested in a career-best .977 fielding percentage as he committed just 10 errors in 122 games. In 2022? The Chicago White Sox' star has 9 errors in 24 games. That's as many as the Royals have as a team, and two more than the MLB-best Yankees (7).
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Doug Kramer knows how special it is to play for Bears

NFL rookies are generally happy to play anywhere in the league, unless they’re named Eli Manning or John Elway. Being drafted is often the culmination of a life’s work, so it’s a special opportunity regardless of which team selects you. But when a rookie is picked by his hometown team, obviously the moment is extra special.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Anderson has suspension dropped, reduced to fine

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson has had his one-game suspension dropped and reduced to a fine, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers. The suspension came about after Anderson was caught on television flipping off the crowd during the first game of a doubleheader versus the Cleveland Guardians on April 20.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Everything to know about NFL schedule, how it works

With the NFL draft in the rearview, it’s time to turn our attention to actual games. The NFL schedule release is one of the biggest events of the offseason. Even though it comes four months prior to the opening kickoff, fans can begin making plans for the coming fall and winter as their favorite team chases the Lombardi Trophy.
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Bears going 5-12 in 2022 isn't a bad thing

Even the most optimistic of Chicago Bears fans aren't holding a lot of hope for the 2022 season. That includes are own David Kaplan, who has the Bears going 5-12 this year. "I think that if they're 5-12 and if they know by the end of the season that Justin Fields is the answer, then that's fine. Big picture," Chicago Sun-Times' Bears beat reporter Patrick Finley told Kap on Unfiltered.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Cole Kmet to play 'different roles' in Bears offense

Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet will play "different roles" on offense, per offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. “I’ve been very impressed with Cole,” Getsy said. “Again that mindset that we’re trying to set, he’s been a great example of that as well. And you go back to that thing we talked about before, just the ability, the flexibility as a player, I think he has all that stuff. So I’m excited to see him have a bunch of different roles in our offense." Kmet failed to find the end zone in his second season, but he increased his production everywhere else with 60 catches (tied for 12th among tight ends) for 612 yards on 93 targets (eighth). Justin Fields recorded his highest adjusted yards per attempt (6.1) when targeting Kmet in 2021, so there is some positive rapport ahead of Fields' first full season as a starter.
CHICAGO, IL
