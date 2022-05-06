ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ouabbas Turns Near-KO Loss Into Finish Of His Own At Bellator 280

By Curtis Calhoun
mmanews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoucef Ouabbas and Matthieu Letho Duclos laid it all on the line in the opening minutes at Bellator 280, but it was Ouabbas who earned the victory. Ouabbas knocked down Duclos with a big punch from the outside, before charging in and getting...

www.mmanews.com

Comments / 0

bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor responds to callout from Charles Oliveira

Conor McGregor has responded after receiving a challenge from UFC 274 main event winner Charles Oliveira. Oliveira (33-8 MMA) squared off with Justin Gaethje (22-4 MMA) in the headliner of tonight’s pay-per-view event in Phoenix. Oliveira had missed weight by half a pound yesterday afternoon and was thus forced...
PHOENIX, AZ
ComicBook

WrestleMania Backlash: Charlotte Flair Already Has an Excuse In Case Ronda Rousey Beats Her

Charlotte Flair will once again defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey tonight at WrestleMania Backlash. "The Queen" was successful against the UFC Hall of Famer last month thanks to an unconscious referee and a timely running big boot to a distracted Rousey. But this time around it's an I Quit Match, which consistently favors the babyface barring certain shenanigans (think The Rock vs. Mankind at Royal Rumble 1999).
WWE
MMA Fighting

Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol full fight video highlights

Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol full fight video highlights from their WBA light heavyweight championship bout, courtesy of multiple outlets. Canelo vs. Bivol took place May 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. Canelo Alvarez (57-2-2) and Dmitry Bivol (20-0) collided in the main event. The fight aired live on DAZN pay-per-view.
LAS VEGAS, NV
mmanews.com

Watch: Female Fan Rushes Octagon At UFC 274, Instantly Regrets It

An overzealous female fan stormed the Octagon during Saturday’s UFC 274 pay-per-view and instantly regretted it. After missing weight and then losing to Piera Rodriguez at last month’s UFC 273, strawweight Kay Hansen was granted her walking papers from the premier MMA organization. Some fans may have thought,...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Khabib Nurmagomedov weighs in on Charles Oliveira’s submission victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 274

UFC Hall of Fame inductee Khabib Nurmagomedov wants the world’s top MMA promotion to cut to the chase with Islam Makhachev. On May 7, Charles Oliveira went one-on-one with Justin Gaethje. The bout headlined UFC 274. Oliveira was stripped of the UFC Lightweight Championship due to tipping the scales half a pound over the limit. Had Gaethje defeated “do Bronx,” he would’ve been recognized as the 155-pound titleholder.
UFC
The Independent

Canelo vs Bivol LIVE result: Alvarez suffers first defeat in almost nine years in WBA light-heavyweight title fight

Canelo Alvarez has been defeated in a unanimous points decision which allowed Dmitry Bivol to retain his WBA light-heavyweight title and maintain his unbeaten record.Alvarez moved up a divison to the heaviest weight of his career to endure 12 rounds in Las Vegas with the Russian, who joined Floyd Mayweather as the only people to beat the 31-year-old.Bivol, also 31, landed cleaner and harder shots throughout the night, with Alvarez’s night summed up when he resorted to lifting his opponent during a clinch in the 11th round.After three tight opening rounds, the Kyrgyz-born boxer began to use his superior height and reach to pepper Alvarez with jabs and largely kept him at bay for the rest of the encounter.The three judges all handed down scores of 115-113 in favour of Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs).Alvarez, whose last loss came via majority decision against Mayweather in 2013, said “of course” he wanted a rematch following the defeat, adding: “This doesn’t end like this.” Relive all the action below:
COMBAT SPORTS
PWMania

Charlotte Flair Taking Time Off From WWE

Charlotte Flair is no longer the WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion. She dropped the title to Ronda Rousey in an I Quit Match at the WrestleMania Backlash event in Providence, R.I on Sunday night. On the broadcast, WWE did an injury angle to give Flair an out of storylines. Fightful...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Boxing Scene

Canelo vs. Bivol - CompuBox Punch Stats

Dmitry Bivol threw an average of 59 punches per round, landing an average of 13. Canelo Alvarez averaged 41 and 7. Bivol achieved double digits in landed punches in every single round. Canleo hit double digit lands in two rounds. Bivol landed 36 more jabs and 32 more power punches than Canelo.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Reuters

Disciplined Bivol stuns Alvarez to retain world title

May 8 (Reuters) - Canelo Alvarez suffered a surprise defeat on Saturday as Russia's Dmitry Bivol successfully defended his World Boxing Association light heavyweight title with a win by unanimous decision at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena. All three judges scored the fight 115-113 in Bivol's favour at the end of...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Rose Namajunas believes she should have won at UFC 274: ‘I don’t see how you become the champion like that’

Rose Namajunas believes she should still be the UFC strawweight champion. On Saturday night in the co-main event of UFC 274, Namajunas put her strawweight title on the line in a rematch with one-time champion Carla Esparza. It was, to put it mildly, bad. For five rounds, Namajunas and Esparza stared at each other in a listless battle that had the commentary team openly poking fun at it. In the end, Esparza reclaimed the strawweight title with a split decision that immediately had the fans booing. And in the post-fight press conference, Namajunas was also none too pleased with the decision.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Mike Tyson Chats With Julianna Pena After Telling Everyone Amanda Nunes “Was Going To Kill Her”

Mike Tyson was not expecting Julianna Pena to pull off a win against Amanda Nunes. Pena talked about the production for the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter. Julianna Pena shocked the world when she managed to secure a win against Amanda Nunes last December. Going into the bout as a big underdog, very few people expected Pena to come out on top. A man who didn’t believe she could do it was Mike Tyson who recently had a chat with Pena.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Daniel Cormier: 'It absolutely kills me' to see what Cain Velasquez is going through

PHOENIX – Through the good and bad, Cain Velasquez stuck by Daniel Cormier’s side throughout his career. The least Cormier can do is the same. When Velasquez was the UFC heavyweight champion in late 2010, Cormier had just started his professional mixed martial arts career. They were good friends and training partners at American Kickboxing Academy and because of this, Cormier moved down to light heavyweight where he won the UFC title. Later, Cormier became a champ-champ when he captured the UFC heavyweight title. Through all of the ups and downs, Velasquez stayed by DC’s side.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Dana White reveals Joe Rogan told him not to rebook a fight between Islam Makhachev and Beneil Dariush following UFC 274

UFC president Dana White has said Joe Rogan told him not to rebook Islam Makhachev vs Beneil Dariush following UFC 274. In the wake of last Saturday’s pay-per-view, Dana White has a lot to figure out when it comes to the lightweight division. Charles Oliveira is no longer the champion, Michael Chandler is coming off the back of a big win and there are many, many other contenders just waiting to discover what their fate is going to be in the division.
UFC

