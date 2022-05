BERKELEY – At long last, the Ocean County Fair appears to be coming back for 2022. This year, the dates are set for July 13 through 17 at its usual location, the Robert J. Miller Airpark. The times are like previous years, 5 – 11 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday; 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Sunday.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 39 MINUTES AGO