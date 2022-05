RICHMOND, Va. — Students at dozens of schools across Virginia walked out of their classes Monday to make their voices heard on the issue of abortion. The commonwealth-wide walkout was organized by the youth-led movement Generation Ratify Virginia. According to organizers, 45 schools said they would participate in the statewide student day of action, and wear green in support of abortion access. Organizers said they expected more than 1,000 students to participate in the walk-outs, and those who couldn't were asked to support the cause by wearing green.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO