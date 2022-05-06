Anna Torres slay suspect Giuseppe Canzani a ‘gambling addict’: report

The man accused of fatally shooting a Queens tarot card reader was a “gambling addict” who blamed his victim because his luck had recently run out, a new report said Friday.

Giuseppe Canzani, 41, allegedly killed Anna Torres, 51, because he believed she’d placed a hex on him that caused his betting to go south, according to the Daily Mail .

“The guy had been going to her for years,” a source told the outlet. “He’s had bad luck for the past couple weeks, including with gambling. He went to her house and shot her.”

Canzani confessed to cops he shot Torres because he believed she “was a witch” and had cast a spell on him that led to his winner’s drought, sources have said.

Torres — the mother of an NYPD officer from Ozone Park — was shot in the head at her home Wednesday.

Canzani, a city Department of Transportation employee who works on bridge repairs, was suspended without pay Thursday.

A neighbor told The Post on Friday that Canzani is married to a teacher and has twins and that he hadn’t been working recently.

“I didn’t expect this from him — crazy,” said the neighbor, who declined to give his name.

“I was shocked. Everybody on the block is in shock.

“He’s just like everybody else. I’ve never seen him angry,” the resident said. “I’ve heard him raise his voice once in a while, but nothing special. If people parked in front of [where he lives], he’ll tell them to move, and they move.”

The suspect’s lawyer, Kerry Katsorhis, has claimed his client suffers from mental health problems.

“He suffers from anxiety as well as depression. He does not have his medication,” Katsorhis said at Canzini’s arraignment.

“In my 50 years of practice, I say he’s a prime example of a person who should be examined psychiatrically.”