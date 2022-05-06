ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk told potential Twitter investors he’d double or triple their money: report

By Thomas Barrabi
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HQKZE_0fVSYwup00

Billionaire Elon Musk reportedly pledged to deliver a massive windfall as he sought to convince rich investors to finance a portion of his $44 billion Twitter takeover.

An SEC filing earlier this week revealed Musk has secured $7.14 billion from a group of 18 outside investors – a list that included Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, investment firm Andreessen Horowitz and Saudi Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

The pitch included bullish statements about the money prospective investors would earn if Twitter blossomed under his leadership, according to the report.

Musk reportedly told investors that he was confident he could deliver a return that doubled or tripled their initial outlay – and that an even higher reward of five or 10 times their stake wasn’t out of the question.

Details from Musk’s meetings with investors were reported by the New York Times , which cited sources who were briefed on the conversations.

Musk pursued investors to supplement his own contributions to the Twitter deal. The Tesla CEO previously sold stock in the electric car maker worth more than $8 billion – though he indicated at the time that no further sales were planned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QbXhR_0fVSYwup00
Billionaire Larry Ellison committed $1 billion toward the Twitter deal.
Getty Images

The SEC filing detailed the size of aggregate equity commitments from all 18 investors, including $1 billion from Ellison, $800 million from Sequoia Capitol and $500 million from cryptocurrency platform Binance.

The filing also noted that Musk was in talks with Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey , who could contribute his own shares in the company toward the takeover deal.

During his conversations with potential investors, Musk reportedly said he could double Twitter’s user base and revenue by 2025. He also touted plans to lure tens of millions of paid subscribers to the platform.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FFHIT_0fVSYwup00
Saudi Arabian Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud is one of Elon Musk’s Twitter investors.
AP

Earlier this week, The Post reported that Musk was close to raising $10 billion in cash from equity co-investors toward his Twitter bid — with venture capital firms who previously backed his other ventures such as Space X among the financiers.

Musk has provided few specifics regarding his plans to overhaul Twitter’s business strategy, though he has pledged to find new ways to monetize tweets.

The billionaire said Twitter would remain free for casual users, but commercial or government accounts could eventually be charged a small fee to use the service.

Musk reportedly plans to serve as Twitter’s interim CEO until a permanent leader is identified. His deal to buy Twitter is expected to close later this year.

Comments / 0

Related
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
Indy100

Tucker Carlson appears to mislead Fox News viewers after claiming Elon Musk restored his Twitter account

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has insinuated that Elon Musk has restored his Twitter account after being suspended from the social media platform.On Monday, it was confirmed that controversial billionaire Musk has reached a deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion – news that has delighted many right-wing figures.Following the back and forth negotiations, the deal is expected to go through later this year, when Musk will officially take control.Conservative figures have welcomed the deal because of Musk’s advocacy of free speech, with many seeing it as a turning point away from liberalism in media.On 23 March, Carlson was suspended...
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dorsey
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Larry Ellison
CNBC

Kevin O'Leary reacts to a 27-year-old making $650,000 in Los Angeles

Kevin O'Leary, judge on CNBC's "Money Court," reacts to an episode of Millennial Money featuring Lauren Simmons, 27, who lives in Los Angeles, California, and earned $650,000 last year. Simmons started her career as the youngest female trader at the New York Stock Exchange, earning just $12,000 a year. She's since left Wall Street to build her own personal brand, and works as an author, producer, podcast and TV host, angel investor and board member of several financial companies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investors#Venture Capital Firms#Sec#Oracle#Saudi#The New York Times#Tesla#Sequoia Capitol
Salon

New York Times reporters face blowback for withholding January 6 scoops to "pump up book sales"

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) There was a flurry of headlines last week when news broke that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said out loud that he thought former President Donald Trump should resign in the wake of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection. The focus was on the fact that McCarthy lied about ever expressing that thought - until, of course, he was confronted with the audio recording of him saying exactly that.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
28K+
Followers
24K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy