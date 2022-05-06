McDonald's armed robbery caught on camera in Montgomery County; police searching for suspect

PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Two people were shot Thursday evening in Parkville after what may have been a robbery, Baltimore County police said. Officers responded at 6:20 p.m. to the 1100 block of Deanwood Road for multiple reports of a shooting and potential robbery, a police spokesperson said. The two victims, who remain unidentified, are being treated for their injuries, police said. Their conditions are unknown. Detectives identified one person involved in the shooting as an off-duty police officer with the Montgomery County Division of the Maryland National Capital Park Police. The officer was not injured, police said. It is unclear how they were involved in the shooting There is no threat to the community, police said. An investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story and will be updated.

PARKVILLE, MD ・ 5 DAYS AGO