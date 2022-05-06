ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Utah lawyer sentenced to 8 years in prison

By Kiah Armstrong
 4 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Salt Lake City estate planning attorney has been sentenced to serve 97 months in federal prison on Friday after targeting highly vulnerable individuals since 2008.

A U.S. District Court Judge sentenced Calvin Curtis, 61, of Salt Lake City to eight years in prison ordering Curtis to pay $12,779,496 in restitution to the 26 victims of his crimes, a press release states.

He must also serve an additional three years of supervised release upon his release from federal prison.

Prosecutors say Curtis’ victims are elderly, incapacitated, or disabled individuals.

Curtis previously pleaded guilty in November of 2021 , to embezzling millions of dollars from clients of his Salt Lake City-based estate planning law firm.

By the time of Curtis’ sentencing, officials discovered that Curtis had embezzled over $12 million from his former clients.

Human remains found in car of missing Idaho Falls teen

In the plea agreement, Curtis admitted that he is an attorney specializing in special needs trusts, and at the beginning of January 2008, he began a fraudulent scheme to defraud a client out of money. Curtis had access to millions of dollars in two different accounts belonging to the victim. Curtis then transferred at least $9,500,000 million intended for the care of the victim into his own accounts.

Officials say Curtis used the money for his own personal use, creating fake financial statements and submitting them to the court-ordered conservator of his victim.

Curtis also admitted to a wire fraud charge. On January 25, 2018, he caused a wire communication from a Schwab Investment Account to his own personal account transferring $1,485,000.

Curtis says he used the money to make mortgage payments, on his combined home and office located on South Temple St, for travel expenses, ticket purchases for football and basketball games, and he gifted lavish gifts to others.

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Internal Revenue Service.

