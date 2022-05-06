THP trooper hit, killed in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The family of an Orange Mound man is preparing for a painful goodbye months after his disappearance. Friday night was very emotional for the family of Steven Taylor. As the balloons rose, the hearts of Taylor’s family continued to sink as reality set in. “I wake up everyday and have to remind myself […]
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office said the four children who went missing from north Mississippi have been found. According to the sheriff’s office, Rayan Ali Ahmed Abbas, 9, Miqdad Ali Ahmed Abbas, 11, Nawaf Muneef Dafalla, 13, and Hakm Muneef Dafalla, 16, were last seen at their home on Cedar Ridge Cove around 11 p.m. on Sunday, May 1.
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
OXFORD, Miss — More than 700 individuals in north Mississippi were arrested during a month-long effort by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies in March to reduce violent crime, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said Wednesday. The arrests were made on a variety of charges including homicide,...
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An Arkansas farmer’s video of a damaging storm rolling into the area Saturday night has gone viral, not just because of the images, but his reaction. The 14 seconds of heart-pounding video captured the moments and urgency of Casey Skarda, briefly trapped in his truck, spotting a possible tornado. “Oh my God, I’m […]
"Pick up your child and don’t come back."
That's what the parent of a child at Ardent Preschool and Daycare says that he, and several other parents, were told last Thursday after complaining about fees and hours of operation.
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A former Dollar General employee was charged Friday after police say she stole thousands of dollars from the store’s register. Police say on April 14, the manager at the Dollar General on Hwy 51 N in Covington reported a theft surrounding a former employee. The investigation revealed that 25-year-old Andrea Thompson loaded a […]
A Mississippi high school senior who was rescued last week in a rip current near Dauphin Island has died, friends and family reported on social media. Karragan Cochran was just 18 and in her final year at East Central High School in Hurley, Mississippi. Cochran was one of three people...
The search is continuing Friday for an 8-year-old still missing in the Mississippi River. Ally Wilson is the last of three children still missing after falling into the river in Algiers over a week ago. Ally's sister, Brandy Wilson, 14, was recovered Thursday afternoon in the river behind the Domino...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Leland Police Department is asking for help in locating Roosevelt Smith, Kervin Bryant, and Drake Harrison for a fatal shooting on April 24, 2022, at Dodge’s Store on Highway 82 in Leland, Miss. If you know the whereabouts of Smith, Bryant, and Harrison, call Leland Police at 662-686-7233 or […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing a rape charge after a woman says he sexually assaulted her at a Memphis behavioral hospital. The woman told investigators she was in her room at Delta Specialty Hospital when Lazarick Ballard walked in, pinned her down on her bed and pulled her pants off. The woman says […]
The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car.White, a 38-year-old capital murder suspect, and Vicky White, a 56-year-old Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections, were finally captured on Monday following a 10-day multi-state manhunt after she allegedly helped break him out of jail back on 29 April.Ms White died from a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase and car crash in Evansville, Indiana.White surrendered to authorities on the scene and...
“American Idol” winner Laine Hardy has canceled his performance at this weekend’s Mississippi Mudbug Festival after turning himself in to the Louisiana State University Police. Mississippi State Fairgrounds officials said refunds are available to those who bought tickets to Hardy’s concert. Hardy posted a statement on Facebook...
A man who was reportedly crossing a busy highway with his wife died from injuries he suffered when he was hit by a vehicle Friday night. John Mahoney, 63, of Affton, Missouri, was killed in the accident, according to WLOX in Biloxi. Mahoney was originally from Queens, New York. On...
Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh was reportedly arrested on Sunday morning and charged with misdemeanors for reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt. According to Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com (h/t Saturday Down South), McIntosh was released from Athens Clarke County jail on bonds totaling $2,000. Per DawgNation’s Mike...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Officers say they found hundreds of pounds of marijuana inside a truck that was left stranded on the Interstate 55 bridge, and a 54-year-old woman has been charged. Memphis Police say they were called Sunday afternoon to meet with Arkansas State Police about a Chevrolet Suburban that was left unoccupied in […]
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Homicide suspect Shelia Powe has turned herself in at the Meridian Police Department. Authorities say she showed up Wednesday afternoon. She is being charged with manslaughter by culpable negligence in the death of Carolyn Hardy, 71. Hardy was found dead in a group home on 44th...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There’s new information about the video aired on FOX13 that showed a mom getting onto a school bus and egging on her kids to fight another student. According to Frayser Community Schools, the incident happened Wednesday, April 13th on a bus at MLK Preparatory Academy.
