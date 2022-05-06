Weather warning issued for 70million Americans with storms bringing 70mph winds & 3-inch rain days after horror tornados

SEVENTY million Americans are under a weather warning as storms are forecast to bring 70mph winds and three-inch rainfall just days after horror tornadoes ripped through the south.

Millions of residents from Virginia to Alabama have been placed under a severe weather warning on Friday as storms are expected to bring powerful winds, hail and possible tornadoes.

More than 20million people are under a severe weather warning for Friday Credit: The Weather Channel

A series of tornadoes battered the Oklahoma region on Thursday Credit: AP

Several homes and businesses sustained heavy damage due to the powerful winds Credit: AP

Parts of the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, as well as the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys, are forecast to be hit with severe scattered thunderstorms starting Friday morning and stretching into the evening.

The National Weather Service in Virginia predicts that wind gusts in the Wakefield section could reach 70mph.

Areas farther north could see heavy rainfall that could dump up to three inches in some places, creating scattered flooding.

In total, severe storms threaten 70million Americans on Friday, CNN reports.

The latest extreme weather forecast comes after several tornadoes ripped through North Texas and southern Oklahoma on Wednesday and Thursday.

TWISTER TERROR

The destructive twisters tore the roof off a school, ripped through an RV community, and caused damage to homes and businesses,

A tornado touched down in Rusk County, Texas, shortly after 3pm local time on Thursday, knocking down several trees and leaving communities without power.

The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said they received reports of debris falling from the sky between Henderson and Tatum.

The EM office recorded wind speed at 60mph and measured 1.25-inch hail size in Cherokee and Nacogdoches.

At least two separate tornadoes battered through the Church Hill and Mount Enterprise area, officials said.

Meanwhile, a resident in Wilbarger County shared the moment a twister ripped the cellar doors from their hinges, sending water and debris spewing into the basement.

In Oklahoma, The Academy of Seminole, a charter school, said that it had taken a "direct hit" after a twister tore the roof of the school's main building and destroyed 15 classrooms.

No serious injuries were reported despite the extreme weather, but roads across parts of Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Texas and Arkansas were flooded and impassable on Thursday, the NWS said.

A twister ripped through an RV community in Rusk County, Texas, on Thursday afternoon Credit: CBS19

The roofs of homes were torn off following a series of twisters Credit: AP

