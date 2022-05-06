ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rusk County, TX

Weather warning issued for 70million Americans with storms bringing 70mph winds & 3-inch rain days after horror tornados

SEVENTY million Americans are under a weather warning as storms are forecast to bring 70mph winds and three-inch rainfall just days after horror tornadoes ripped through the south.

Millions of residents from Virginia to Alabama have been placed under a severe weather warning on Friday as storms are expected to bring powerful winds, hail and possible tornadoes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05lc0x_0fVSWb7s00
More than 20million people are under a severe weather warning for Friday Credit: The Weather Channel
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y5pdl_0fVSWb7s00
A series of tornadoes battered the Oklahoma region on Thursday Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V7lwY_0fVSWb7s00
Several homes and businesses sustained heavy damage due to the powerful winds Credit: AP

Parts of the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, as well as the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys, are forecast to be hit with severe scattered thunderstorms starting Friday morning and stretching into the evening.

The National Weather Service in Virginia predicts that wind gusts in the Wakefield section could reach 70mph.

Areas farther north could see heavy rainfall that could dump up to three inches in some places, creating scattered flooding.

In total, severe storms threaten 70million Americans on Friday, CNN reports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ageqz_0fVSWb7s00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gJsMV_0fVSWb7s00

The latest extreme weather forecast comes after several tornadoes ripped through North Texas and southern Oklahoma on Wednesday and Thursday.

TWISTER TERROR

The destructive twisters tore the roof off a school, ripped through an RV community, and caused damage to homes and businesses,

A tornado touched down in Rusk County, Texas, shortly after 3pm local time on Thursday, knocking down several trees and leaving communities without power.

The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said they received reports of debris falling from the sky between Henderson and Tatum.

The EM office recorded wind speed at 60mph and measured 1.25-inch hail size in Cherokee and Nacogdoches.

At least two separate tornadoes battered through the Church Hill and Mount Enterprise area, officials said.

Meanwhile, a resident in Wilbarger County shared the moment a twister ripped the cellar doors from their hinges, sending water and debris spewing into the basement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fonoh_0fVSWb7s00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jlnO6_0fVSWb7s00

In Oklahoma, The Academy of Seminole, a charter school, said that it had taken a "direct hit" after a twister tore the roof of the school's main building and destroyed 15 classrooms.

No serious injuries were reported despite the extreme weather, but roads across parts of Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Texas and Arkansas were flooded and impassable on Thursday, the NWS said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j10KW_0fVSWb7s00
A twister ripped through an RV community in Rusk County, Texas, on Thursday afternoon Credit: CBS19
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kScqQ_0fVSWb7s00
The roofs of homes were torn off following a series of twisters Credit: AP

Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
KTVU FOX 2

Second quake hits Northern California nine hours after Saturday morning shake

THE GEYSERS, Calif. - A second quake of similar strength struck Saturday night in northern Sonoma County, about a half mile from one that hit that morning. According to U.S. Geological Survey, 3.4 magnitude quake occurred at 8:17 p.m. about 19 miles north of Windsor at a depth of 1.7 miles on the south side of Big Sulphur Creek in the Mayacmas Mountains.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
