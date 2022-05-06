‘More than Pink’ walk returns Saturday

If there's something strange in the neighborhood, who are you going to call? Well, you don't have to call Ghostbusters for this one, you can do the bustin' yourself!. Have you ever been on a ghost hunt? Personally, I've done ghost tours to learn all about creepy history, but never a ghost hunt. I think it's because I don't know what I'd do if I actually had a creepy paranormal encounter. I'd probably crap my pants if we're being honest here. But if you're braver than me, you can stay overnight at Illinois' haunted Ashmore Estates and do your own paranormal investigating.

