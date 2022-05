CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Each Mother’s Day is a reminder to me of the sacrifices the matriarchs of our families make for their children. When my mom came to this country from El Salvador, she left behind all she knew. In theory, I get it. But imagining myself in her shoes is a lot more difficult to picture. I can probably never truly understand how difficult her life was there. I’ll especially never grasp how leaving behind her family -- to travel alone to a new life in a country, where the customs and language were unfamiliar -- was a more attractive option than staying.

