MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO — Minneapolis is bringing in help this summer as their police ranks continue to shrink. Residents will soon see Minnesota State Patrol troopers on the streets of Minneapolis, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will help with investigations. The extra help is an effort to deal with a level of crime Minneapolis hasn’t seen in decades. North side resident Wynter Simpson says crime in her neighborhood is out of control. “We are going through a lot, as we can see. There is a need for change,” Simpson said. She is thankful more police presence is coming to her community. Mayor Jacob Frey...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO