Panola County, MS

THP trooper killed in Miss. hit and run

By Courtney Anderson, Autumn Scott
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A trooper with the Tennessee Highway Patrol was reportedly killed in a hit-and-run crash.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says Trooper Roderick Sharp was struck by a driver in Mississippi.

The Panola County Sheriff’s Office says the hit and run happened Thursday in Panola County.

The driver reportedly fled the scene but was later found by law enforcement.

Neither agency specified where in Panola County the crash happened.

The Panola County Sheriff’s Office says a person of interest is in custody. The sheriff’s office is “actively investigating” the case.

Trooper Sharp was from Union City in Obion County. He was named Trooper of the Year for the Memphis District in 2009. Prior to being commissioned as a state trooper in 2003, Sharp served as a Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officer and a Correctional Officer.

This is a developing story. WREG will update this story as more information becomes available.

