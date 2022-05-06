Alton to discuss Juneteenth Motorcycle Freedom Ride

Alton City Hall (John Badman)

ALTON – Aldermen meeting as a committee of the whole on Monday are scheduled to discuss the inaugural Juneteenth Motorcycle Freedom Ride.

The June 18 event is being organized by the Christine L. Brice Foundation. The mission of the group is to work in collaboration with other organizations to alleviate the struggles in the community by extending a helping hand in times of need.

Foundation member Kim Brice-Hollis said her brother came to her with the idea for the ride.

"This will bring awareness to the Juneteenth celebration and to teach people this history of Alton that some people are unaware of," she said.

Monday's proposal is to close Riverfront Park and Killion Park on Saturday, June 18 from 9:30 a.m. to noon. The ride will complete at Killion Park in time for 31st Annual Juneteenth celebration. Hollis is expecting 40-50 motorcyclists to participate.

Additionally on Monday, aldermen are scheduled to will discuss amending Title 1, Chapter 5, Section 5, Rule 17 of the City of Alton, Illinois Code of Ordinances, relating to the suspension of rules for any annual appropriation resolution or ordinance.

Also on Monday's agenda is:

• Increasing the number of Class I liquor licenses from six to seven.

• Starting demolition of buildings at 603 Pearl St., 3209 Hillcrest Ave. and 3301 Hillcrest Ave.

• Authorizing handicapped parking signs at 1207 Wilbert St.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday at Alton City Hall, 101 E. 3rd St.