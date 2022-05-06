ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria Heights, IL

Celebrate your mother figure with gifts from So Chic Boutique

 4 days ago

PEORIA HEIGHTS/MORTON Ill. (WMBD) — Treat your mother, or a mother-figure in your life, to a special heartfelt gift from local retailer So Chic Boutique.

“We do pre-gift creations to make easy gift-giving,” said Owner Sara O’Shea. “So we have a lot of gift boxes that are available on our website come boxed up. And we’ve done the hard work for you and chosen things and curated them perfectly. But then a lot of people like to choose their own things. So you can come in either store and we have a huge Mother’s Day section.”

Store hours at both locations are Tuesday-Friday 10-5 p.m. and Saturdays 10-2 p.m.

