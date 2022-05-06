ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The longest morning of my life': The One Show's Alex Jones details her lengthy wait in hospital as her two-year-old son Kit underwent surgery

By Kenzi Devine For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Alex Jones revealed that she endured a long and worrying morning in hospital while her two-year-old son Kit underwent a 'routine' procedure.

The 44-year-old said that the visit to hospital felt like 'the longest morning of my life' as she detailed the experience on her Instagram on Friday morning.

Alex posted a snap of a hospital bed, as she sat and waited for her young son Kit, who was undergoing surgery in the hospital theatre.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dtAjV_0fVSUfjC00
Hospital: Alex Jones, 44, revealed that she endured a long and worrying morning in hospital while her two-year-old son Kit underwent a 'routine' procedure

In an Instagram Story, she explained: 'Waiting for my little kit to come back from theatre after a very routine op but feels like the longest morning of my life'.

Alex shares sons Teddy, five, and Kit with her insurance broker husband Charlie, and welcomed new eight-month-old daughter Annie.

The insight was a change for Alex, who notoriously keeps her children's faces and lives fairly private on social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1clYpY_0fVSUfjC00
Operation: Her son Kit was in hospital for a 'routine procedure' which took longer than expected
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bAuEu_0fVSUfjC00
Day out: Alex shares sons Teddy, five, and Kit with her insurance broker husband Charlie, and welcomed new eight-month-old daughter Annie

Earlier in January, Alex returned to her over-a-decade presenting slot on The One Show after being on maternity leave.

The return came almost a year after the presenter announced that she was expecting her third child live on the One Show.

In an exclusive chat with MailOnline, The One Show presenter perviously admitted she didn't realise she was expecting and blamed her symptoms on trying out veganism.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DwchM_0fVSUfjC00
Handful: A few weeks ago, Alex gave her Instagram followers a glimpse into life as a working mum as she returned to her presenting role on The One Show, two months after giving birth

'I just felt really tired but, of course, in hindsight I was pregnant. I thought it was the veganism making me drained of energy but it wasn't,' Alex said.

Despite being pregnant before, Alex said she was completely oblivious to the signs she was expecting and instead thought it was down to trying a meat and dairy-free diet.

The presenter continued: 'This is ridiculous in a third pregnancy, but I didn't realise the clues were there because I honestly blamed everything on the veganism. I was so tired and hungry all the time and I thought it was that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SzGBf_0fVSUfjC00
Sweet: Alex previously shared a photograph of her breastfeeding her newborn in hospital, as she mused: 'Then the ultimate reward!!!'

