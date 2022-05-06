ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Inside fraudster Eric Conn’s lifestyle – from ‘dating a porn star to buying a brothel and sending voodoo doll to rival’

By Iman Palm
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
CONVICTED fraudster Eric Conn lived an extravagant lifestyle that included dating a porn star, buying a brothel in Thailand, and allegedly sending a voodoo doll to a rival.

The notorious disability lawyer's $550million Social Security scam, the largest in US history, came to light in 2016 and caused 1,700 people to lose their benefit payments.

Convicted fraudster Eric Conn and porn star Raven Riley dated back in 2008 but the relationship didn't last Credit: Facebook
One of the billboards Eric Conn had in Eastern Kentucky to advertise his business Credit: Apple TV
Eric Conn in front of the Lincoln Memorial replica statue Credit: News-Express photo by Kendall Atkins Livick

From 2005 to 2015, Conn's firm received $23million in fees from Social Security meant for Kentucky residents with disabilities, according to Yahoo News.

Conn admitted to including fake evidence for some of his clients' claims and to bribing a disability judge to approve the claims.

If the scheme wasn't discovered, Social Security would have had to pay out $550million to Conn's clients.

Some of his clients, who claim they did not know about Conn's scheme, are still trying to regain their benefits after the scam was exposed, according to the Lexington Herald Leader.

But long before Conn's scams came to light, his relationship history, like everything else in his life, was also infamous.

His relationship with Raven Riley, a porn star he dated in 2008, received a lot of attention especially for the breakup video Riley recorded.

The video, which many deem to have been scripted, citing that Conn broke up with her after finding out what she does for a living, according to publication.

"You can take your Mercedes, your beach house, your Armani suits, and shove it up your a**," Riley said in the video.

Conn was also infamous for his slew of younger wives and girlfriends. He was married and divorced 17 times, former employees shared with The Lexicon Herald.

MANY WIVES

In 2003, he married a woman in Colombia and separated the same day. He was 42 and she was 21.

Conn then married an 18-year-old Colombian woman in Barbados in November 2004 and separated a week later. He was 44 at the time.

A couple of months later, in April 2005, he married another woman in Barbados and separated nine months later. He was 45 and the woman was 22.

However, Conn has claimed that the number of marriages and divorces are less.

Using stolen funds from Social Security, Conn also purchased a Lincoln Memorial replica for a half-million dollars, and placed it in the middle of his parking lot, according to a local Kentucky news site.

The replica is the second-largest Lincoln statue behind the original in Washington D.C.

Conn apparently purchased it because he thought it would be "fun."

The former attorney also bought a Halloween-themed brothel in Thailand, as reported by The Daily Beast, and once allegedly sent a voodoo doll to a competing disability lawyer, according to Yahoo News.

During the height of the scam, Conn used money for outrageous advertising endeavors, such as billboards with life-size mannequins on them. Around the community, the mannequins became known as "ManneConns", according to the local Kentucky news site.

OUTRAGOUS ADVERTISING

Conn also showed up at every public event within a 50 mile radius with woman he called "The Conn Hotties".

People could take pictures with the woman, with Conn himself, or with a life-size cut out of him.

He also made 3D commercials that could only be experienced with 3D glasses and made a song that advertised his law firm.

And there was a song created to help advertise his business.

Eventually Conn's scheme caught up with him. After being indicated, Conn escaped the country and was caught again in six months later at a Pizza Hut in Honduras.

He received a 12-year prison sentence for the fraudulent charges brought against him and was sentenced to an additional 15 years for conspiracy to defraud the US, conspiracy to escape, and conspiracy to retaliate against an informant.

The judge ruled that Conn was to serve his sentences consecutively, meaning he will reside in prison for 27 years.

Conn is currently serving out his sentence in a West Virginia prison.

The trials and tribulations of his law practice and personal life will be documented by Apple TV+ in a new series. Subscribers will be able to watch the series starting May 6.

Conn sitting at a Pizza Hut in Honduras, where he was later caught by the FBI Credit: FBI
Eric Conn being sworn in on Capitol Hill in 2013 Credit: AP

