San Antonio, TX

'We are in shock': San Antonio music venue cancels show due to property vandalism

By Priscilla Aguirre
mySanAntonio.com
 4 days ago
A San Antonio music venue is trying to keep its spirits high after someone vandalized the property by shattering a glass window and the front doors.    (Jacob Guerrero)

A San Antonio music venue is trying to keep its spirits high after someone vandalized its property by shattering a glass window and front doors. Jacob Guerrero, one of the founders of the venue, The Starlighter , told MySA the incident occurred sometime after 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 5.

The Starlighter was opened in August 2021 in San Antonio's Deco District as a music venue and creative space by Matador Production House, a local booking, production, and recording company. Matador is the creation of local artists and musicians Jason Valdez, Selena Rios, Guerrero and his wife Kayla.

Guerrero said they didn't find out about the news until the morning of Friday, May 6. He said thankfully no one was injured and nothing was stolen. However, he added he's still in shock over all of it. The shattered window was the one that had the venue's name on it.

The Starlighter was opened in August 2021 in San Antonio's Deco District as a music venue and creative space by Matador Production House, a local booking, production, and recording company.  (Jacob Guerrero)

"We are in shock," Guerrero said. "That's mainly what we are feeling, like how could someone do this kind of deal?"

Guerrero said they did file a police report and are working with a window company to repair the damages. He added they did have to cancel a show on Friday night to have some time to recover from the damages that occurred.

In the meantime, Guerrero wanted to thank the community for the kind messages and support they've received after they posted about the unfortunate news on The Starlighter's Instagram on Friday .

Jason Guerrero, one of the founders of the venue The Starlighter, told MySA the incident occurred sometime after 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 5. (Jacob Guerrero)

"We appreciate the community," he said. "We're going to continue to have our markets and showcase local artists and musicians. It's unfortunate, but it's not going to stop us. We're not going anywhere. We're going to keep doing what we do."

The Starlighter is hosting a raffle to help raise money for repairs. Guerrero said they will post more on that on their Instagram. While the show is canceled on Friday, he said they are likely to host their market on Saturday, May 7.

Comments / 11

Rose Schweri
4d ago

How in the world were they able to file a police report? I had a lot more vandalism damage on a property I own and SAPD wouldn't even let me file a police report with them!!!

2
JAG II
4d ago

and mayor nothingberg strikes again! chief mcanus will also sit on the sidelines with his failure boss. san antonio is failing just like this country.

3
