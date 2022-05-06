ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Fatal shooting suspect killed man because he was dating his ex, doc says

By Lucas Gonzalez
WRTV
WRTV
 4 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been arrested and charged with murder on suspicion of shooting a man to death because he was dating his ex, court records allege.

Kenyon Webster, 32, of Indianapolis is accused of killing Derrick Mooney Jr., 29, who was found shot inside a car in early January on the city's east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers responded about 10:42 p.m. Jan. 7 to the 1300 block of Bolton Avenue after Mooney's girlfriend reported Webster had shot and killed him. Around that time, officers were told a suspect had fled the scene in a truck, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Police arrived to find a man later identified as Mooney wounded in a Chevrolet Malibu. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Chevy was struck by gunfire on the driver's window and door. On the ground near the window were 16 9mm shell casings near the rear driver's side which were recovered. Mooney had a .40 caliber handgun in his lap, but no .40 caliber casings were found at the scene, according to the affidavit.

Police were told Webster picked up his ex about 4:30 p.m. to go to a birthday party. Around that time, Webster noticed her car wasn't there and became suspicious she had lent it to Mooney. He continuously questioned her about whether Mooney had the car before dropping her off, according to the affidavit.

Police were told Webster was jealous and had violent tendencies, which included threatening to kill the woman and Mooney because of their relationship, the affidavit alleges.

Webster eventually left the party and went to the apartment the woman was staying at to wait for her. Meanwhile, he called the woman, saying "Tick tock, tick tock. You know what that means?" and sent her a text saying "(Expletive) funny huh, imma kill him tonight," the affidavit alleges.

Mooney later came to pick the woman up because she was afraid and later took her to the apartment. They parked behind the building in case Webster was there, and the woman went in to drop something off while Mooney stayed in the car. While she was inside, Webster pulled up behind Mooney in a truck, got out and fired several shots into the driver's door before leaving the area, according to the affidavit.

An autopsy found Mooney had suffered 11 gunshot injuries to his head, neck and chest.

Detectives were provided with a voicemail to the woman's phone from Webster about 3 minutes before the shooting in which a voice is heard saying, "Look, her car is right there."

A felony count of murder was filed against Webster on Jan. 7. On April 30, Marion County Sheriff's deputies executed a warrant for his arrest, according to IMPD.

Webster is scheduled to appear before a jury on July 20 in Marion Superior Court.

Comments / 10

missknowitall
3d ago

the woman wasn't worth it, she was afraid of "CRAZY WEBSTER" but she never put the restraining order on Webster, at least that, and instead of telling Mooney man I don't want you to get caught up in our mess and get you killed, now here's what could happen, a family member of Mooney could take her out for putting his life in jeopardy, Mooney must have been desperate and lonely....and what got Mooney killed was "NOT" listening to that first voice that told him to "LEAVE HER ALONE"...

Reply
6
Ray Mac
3d ago

This is her fault as well. Why are you going to a party with your jealous ex who has "violent tendencies" when you're in a new relationship? She should have cut ties with him.

Reply
4
