Red Flag Warning issued for Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 21:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Beckham; Custer; Washita A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR WESTERN WASHITA...SOUTHERN ELLIS...ROGER MILLS...WESTERN CUSTER...WESTERN DEWEY...NORTHERN HARMON...NORTHWESTERN GREER AND BECKHAM COUNTIES At 1013 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles north of Roll to 9 miles southeast of Cheyenne to near Delhi to 10 miles west of Vinson, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Elk City, Sayre, Cheyenne, Arnett, Burns Flat, Erick, Vici, Hammon, Canute, Leedey, Butler, Carter, Reydon, Camargo, Foss, Willow, Sweetwater, Strong City, Texola and Retrop. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
