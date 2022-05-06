Flood Advisory issued for Rockcastle by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 16:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-08 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: McKinley; Rio Arriba; San Juan The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Dust Advisory for Northwestern McKinley County in west central New Mexico West central Rio Arriba County in north central New Mexico Southeastern San Juan County in northwestern New Mexico * Until 600 PM MDT. * At 359 PM MDT, a dust storm was stretching from Tohatchi to the Blanco Trading Post along U.S. Highway 550. HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Satellite imagery. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways Highway 550 between Mile Markers 104 and 137. Highway 64 between Mile Markers 95 and 108. Locations impacted include Blanco Trading Post, Nageezi, El Huerfano Trading Post, Chaco Canyon, Lake Valley, Tohatchi and Brimhall Nizhoni. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust creates reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. To report severe weather, contact the National Weather Service, or your nearest law enforcement agency, who will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Albuquerque.
Comments / 0