ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel County, KY

Flood Advisory issued for Laurel, Pulaski by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-06 13:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Laurel;...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Denali by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-10 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Denali WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM AKDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with localized amounts up to 10 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Denali...mainly west of Healy. * WHEN...10 PM today to 6 AM Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Marble and Glen Canyons, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 14:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Marble and Glen Canyons; Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons; Yavapai County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts from 40 to 50 mph. Localized gusts from 50 to 60 mph are possible for areas immediately east of Flagstaff. This includes Doney Park and Interstate 40 from mile post 205 to mile post 225. * WHERE...Marble and Glen Canyons, higher elevations of Yavapai County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust and sand near the grand Canyon and Page.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Chinle Valley, Coconino Plateau, Eastern Mogollon Rim by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Chinle Valley; Coconino Plateau; Eastern Mogollon Rim; Grand Canyon Country; Kaibab Plateau; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward; Western Mogollon Rim; White Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Through 11 PM MST Sunday evening, expect southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts from 40 to 55 mph. For the Wind Advisory on Monday, expect expect southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts from 40 to 45 mph. * WHERE...Kaibab and Coconino plateaus, the Mogollon Rim, the White Mountains, northeast plateaus and mesas from 264 northward and Chinle Valley. * WHEN...Through 11 PM MST this evening and then resuming from 10 AM MST until 8 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust and sand, mainly north of the Mogollon Rim.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Vernon, KY
State
Kentucky State
City
Science Hill, KY
City
Mckee, KY
County
Pulaski County, KY
City
London, KY
City
Burnside, KY
County
Laurel County, KY
The Independent

Footage captures massive tornado heading for tiny Texas town

A massive tornado has been captured on camera tearing towards the town of Lockett, Texas, in the early hours of Wednesday.The sheriff’s department in Wilbarger County reported "extensive structural damage" in the small town that lies close to the Oklahoma border, according to news outlet Weather.com.Wilberger County Sheriff Brian Fritze told News Channel 6 that first responders could not assess damage or downed power lines overnight but said that several homes and barns appeared to suffer extensive damage. Sheriff Fritze also confirmed there were no significant injuries or deaths.The video showed a huge column of dust heading towards wind...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Thunderstorms#Flood Advisory#Pulaski Flood Advisory#Doppler#Hansford#Level Green
Daily Mail

Large tornado tears through several Arkansas counties with hail the size of golf balls as storm damages homes and downs power lines

Hail the size of golf balls smashed into parts of Arkansas on Friday night, as high winds and storms ripped across the state, and tornadoes touched down around dusk. The National Weather Service warned of the possibility of a large and dangerous tornado just after 7pm in Sharp, Randolph and Lawrence counties, KAIT8 reported.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 18:33:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Southern San Luis Valley HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT MONDAY BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. * WHERE...Del Norte Vicinity/Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Feet, Alamosa Vicinity/Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Feet and Southern San Luis Valley Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until noon MDT Monday. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Dust Advisory issued for McKinley, Rio Arriba, San Juan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 16:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-08 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: McKinley; Rio Arriba; San Juan The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Dust Advisory for Northwestern McKinley County in west central New Mexico West central Rio Arriba County in north central New Mexico Southeastern San Juan County in northwestern New Mexico * Until 600 PM MDT. * At 359 PM MDT, a dust storm was stretching from Tohatchi to the Blanco Trading Post along U.S. Highway 550. HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Satellite imagery. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways Highway 550 between Mile Markers 104 and 137. Highway 64 between Mile Markers 95 and 108. Locations impacted include Blanco Trading Post, Nageezi, El Huerfano Trading Post, Chaco Canyon, Lake Valley, Tohatchi and Brimhall Nizhoni. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust creates reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. To report severe weather, contact the National Weather Service, or your nearest law enforcement agency, who will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Albuquerque.
MCKINLEY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dawson, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 14:18:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-08 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Dawson; Richland A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Dawson and central Richland Counties through 415 PM MDT At 339 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles northeast of Bloomfield, or 29 miles north of Glendive, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lambert and Enid. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
DAWSON COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 05:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Newport affecting Jackson and Independence Counties. White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Newport. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Many thousands of acres of cropland are inundated. Water is near State Highway 14. Many private levees are overtopped allowing the river to flood cropland. Water in portions of Jacksonport State Park that are on river side of levee. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 26.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Sunday evening and continue falling to 15.5 feet Wednesday, May 18. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Crest Time Date White River Newport 26.0 26.7 Sun 9 AM 24.8 22.1 19.3 Falling
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Augusta, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small interior room. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Augusta; Nelson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Nelson County in central Virginia Southwestern Augusta County in western Virginia * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 827 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Goshen to Lexington to near Glasgow, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Stuarts Draft, Sherando, Wintergreen, Montebello, Craigsville, Greenville, Middlebrook, Summerdean, Tyro and Spottswood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aurora, Beadle, Brule, Buffalo, Charles Mix, Clark, Davison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 16:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brule; Buffalo; Charles Mix; Clark; Davison; Douglas; Faulk; Gregory; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jerauld; Jones; Lyman; Mellette; Sanborn; Spink; Stanley; Sully; Todd; Tripp SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 190 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AURORA BEADLE BRULE BUFFALO CHARLES MIX CLARK DAVISON DOUGLAS FAULK GREGORY HAND HUGHES HYDE JERAULD JONES LYMAN MELLETTE SANBORN SPINK STANLEY SULLY TODD TRIPP
AURORA COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Warning issued for Sanpete Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Sanpete Valley HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. * WHERE...Sanpete Valley. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
SANPETE COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Western Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. If you have outside water lines that are prone to freezing with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s, take steps to protect them prior to sunset both Sunday and Monday evenings. Target Area: Western Siskiyou County FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PDT MONDAY FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 degrees expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 degrees possible. * WHERE...Some valleys of western Siskiyou County in California and eastern Curry, Josephine and Jackson counties in Oregon. Areas most susceptible include the cities of Ashland, Applegate, Jacksonville, Ruch, Williams, Cave Junction and Obrien in Oregon and Happy Camp, Fort Jones, Greenview and Etna in California. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 8 AM PDT Monday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Monday night through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freezing conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Warning issued for Southwest Utah by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Southwest Utah HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub- freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. * WHERE...Southwest Utah. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 9 PM MDT this evening. For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust will be possible and reduce visibility, causing hazardous driving conditions.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Banks, Catoosa, Dawson, Elbert, Fannin, Franklin, Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 13:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Banks; Catoosa; Dawson; Elbert; Fannin; Franklin; Gilmer; Habersham; Hall; Hart; Lumpkin; Murray; Pickens; Rabun; Stephens; Towns; Union; White; Whitfield TORNADO WATCH 186 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS GA . GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BANKS CATOOSA DAWSON ELBERT FANNIN FRANKLIN GILMER HABERSHAM HALL HART LUMPKIN MURRAY PICKENS RABUN STEPHENS TOWNS UNION WHITE WHITFIELD
BANKS COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy