Landslide reported in Spring Garden

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A landslide has been reported in Pittsburgh's Spring Garden neighborhood.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Crews are at the scene in the 1500 block of Spring Garden Avenue on Friday. The road was temporarily closed in the area as crews assessed the situation.

Officials started getting calls around 3 p.m. about the slide, which they say is unstable at this time.

A tree fell onto a Shell gas station due to the slide and power has been shut off to the building. There have been no reported injuries.

Councilman Bobby Wilson, who was at the scene, said he called in help from Duquesne Light and the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure.