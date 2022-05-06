ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

Suspect Sought in Armed Robbery of McDonald’s in Downtown Silver Spring

By Source of the Spring Staff
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Detectives from the county’s Major Crimes Division ask for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect caught on surveillance video during an armed robbery at the McDonald’s restaurant in the 8400 block of Colesville Rd. in downtown Silver Spring. “On Thursday, April 5, 2022, at approximately...

Silver Spring, MD
