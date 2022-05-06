Edgecombe County has new K9 officer Leni on the force

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was charged with multiple felonies after a traffic stop. Alamance County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies conducted a routine traffic stop on Snow Camp Road around 2 p.m. on Thursday. A K9 officer indicated contraband and the passenger, Rodney Eric Wade Jr., was allegedly found to have crack […]
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Robeson County Sheriff's Office: Corrections officer used fake police badge to traffic drugs. WRAL's Gilbert Baez speaks with Sheriff Burnis Wlkins about his investigation into...
CONOVER, N.C. — Police in Conover said they found a woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound inside her home, officials said. Conover police said they went to the home on 2nd Street Southwest just before 5 p.m., after someone called 911 when they found the body of 48-year-old Tinikia Hodges in the home.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was charged on Thursday in connection to a fatal shooting in Winston-Salem earlier this month, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Tjwana Jean Baldwin, 41, of Winston-Salem, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Arthur Little, 52, of Winston-Salem. She is currently being held at […]
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A mother and grandmother are charged after a young child was found dead on an Asheville motel room floor Monday afternoon, according to police. Asheville police said they were called to the Rodeway Inn and Suites on Crowell Road around 3:10 p.m. on Monday for a welfare check.
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
Elquentin Harrison, 36, and Yakisha Sims, 31, are suspected to have stolen more than $25,000 worth of jewelry from Milan Gold out of the Golden East Shopping Mall in Rocky Mount on March 25, a news release said.
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount man captured Friday in a shooting that injured four people at a sports bar two weeks ago is already out on bail after being arrested in the incident, officials said. The shooting happened on April 23 just before 2 a.m. at...
WRAL News has learned the names of the victims in two fatal shootings that happened hours apart on Saturday in Rocky Mount. Rodrick Battle leaves behind two young children, a boy and a girl. Lashawn Evans died in a separate Saturday night shooting.
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (AP) — Police have arrested a North Carolina man in connection with a fatal shooting in broad daylight at a park, authorities said. Rocky Mount police spokesman Ricky Jackson told Nexstar’s WNCN that officers arrested Ronnie Slade, 18, at his residence on Monday, news outlets reported. Slade is being held without bond […]
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County investigators have arrested a man allegedly involved in a deadly shooting in April. Avery Chavis, 20, of Red Springs, was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder and discharging a weapon into a moving vehicle, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Vincent Parker, 33, also of Red […]
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — Rocky Mount police are investigating a shooting that killed a 20-year-old, officials said Thursday. Police responded around 8:30 a.m. to the 1900 block of Stone Rose Drive in reference to a shooting, according to Nexstar’s WNCN. They found Javonte Cranaell, 20, dead in the passenger’s seat of a vehicle. The […]
