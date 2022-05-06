UIS Police donate body armor to Ukrainian resistance

VERNON, Vt. (CBS) – Nathan Carman was arrested Tuesday and charged with his mother’s 2016 murder at sea. The U.S. Attorney’s office in Vermont charged Carman, 28, as part of an 8-count indictment related to the death of his mother, Linda Carman. Prosecutors said Carman killed his mother to obtain family and insurance funds. Carman is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Vermont on charges that include murder on the high seas and fraud. Nathan Carman arrives at the Coast Guard base in Boston, Sept. 27, 2016. (WBZ-TV) Newly unsealed court documents also accuse Carman of shooting and killing his grandfather, John Chakalos, at...

VERMONT STATE ・ 49 MINUTES AGO