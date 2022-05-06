UIS Police donate body armor to Ukrainian resistance

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
This is the surreal moment 21 migrants were found concealed inside two wooden crates during a traffic stop in Texas. The shocking findings took place April 6 when state troopers and U.S. Border Patrol agents pulled over a pickup truck and disrupted the human smuggling attempt in Laredo. Footage released...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car.White, a 38-year-old capital murder suspect, and Vicky White, a 56-year-old Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections, were finally captured on Monday following a 10-day multi-state manhunt after she allegedly helped break him out of jail back on 29 April.Ms White died from a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase and car crash in Evansville, Indiana.White surrendered to authorities on the scene and...
A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Mark NeJame is not known for holding back. Sitting in his office overlooking downtown Orlando and I-4, the high-profile attorney lobbed accusations at one of the most powerful figures in Osceola County, Sheriff Marcos Lopez. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “What are...
DES MOINES, Iowa — A carefree afternoon offered an escape just days after minds were frantically racing for Roosevelt High School parents. “A day like today is a great day to come out and focus on something positive. The team is together and just to look for something good in the world,” said Kate Brown. […]
VERNON, Vt. (CBS) – Nathan Carman was arrested Tuesday and charged with his mother’s 2016 murder at sea.
The U.S. Attorney’s office in Vermont charged Carman, 28, as part of an 8-count indictment related to the death of his mother, Linda Carman. Prosecutors said Carman killed his mother to obtain family and insurance funds.
Carman is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Vermont on charges that include murder on the high seas and fraud.
Nathan Carman arrives at the Coast Guard base in Boston, Sept. 27, 2016. (WBZ-TV)
Newly unsealed court documents also accuse Carman of shooting and killing his grandfather, John Chakalos, at...
Comments / 0