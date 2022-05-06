ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camp Hill, PA

Elementary School Teachers Save Student From Near Abduction In Central PA: Report

By Nicole Acosta
The white construction van police believe is connected to an attempted child luring incident. Photo Credit: East Pennsboro Township Police Department

Elementary school teachers in central Pennsylvania saved a student from a near-abduction, and police are on the hunt for the suspect, PennLive reports.

A man driving a white construction van approached a child near the 400 block of Erford Road in Camp Hill around 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, East Pennsboro Township Police Department said in a CrimeWatch release.

Teachers at the West Creek Hills Elementary School were quick to intervene once they realized what was happening, according to the outlet, which cites an email sent to parents from School District Superintendent Donna Dunar.

“Thank you to our West Creek Hills staff for being vigilant and always keeping our students safe,” the email said, according to the report. “Please talk to your students about being safe and being aware and cautious of their surroundings.”

Police are asking anyone with surveillance video in the area to call Det. Cohick or Det. Sgt. Shope at (717) 732-3633.

Randall Eckenrode
4d ago

Thank goodness we have great teachers that really look out for our children… hat’s off

Reply
4
Daily News

Fugitive wanted for raping twin 4-year-old girls in Pennsylvania all smiles after being nabbed hours after assaulting cops in NYC

A fugitive child rape suspect who beat up two Midtown cops trying to arrest him is finally in handcuffs — and he’s all smiles. Isaiah Metz, wanted for raping twin 4-year-old girls in Pennsylvania, had a wide grin on his face as police led him in handcuffs out of the Midtown South precinct stationhouse in Manhattan Wednesday to appear in court. Early Tuesday morning, Metz assaulted two officers ...
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
