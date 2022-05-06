Elementary School Teachers Save Student From Near Abduction In Central PA: Report

The white construction van police believe is connected to an attempted child luring incident. Photo Credit: East Pennsboro Township Police Department

Elementary school teachers in central Pennsylvania saved a student from a near-abduction, and police are on the hunt for the suspect, PennLive reports.

A man driving a white construction van approached a child near the 400 block of Erford Road in Camp Hill around 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, East Pennsboro Township Police Department said in a CrimeWatch release.

Teachers at the West Creek Hills Elementary School were quick to intervene once they realized what was happening, according to the outlet, which cites an email sent to parents from School District Superintendent Donna Dunar.

“Thank you to our West Creek Hills staff for being vigilant and always keeping our students safe,” the email said, according to the report. “Please talk to your students about being safe and being aware and cautious of their surroundings.”

Police are asking anyone with surveillance video in the area to call Det. Cohick or Det. Sgt. Shope at (717) 732-3633.

